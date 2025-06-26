“We can confirm that Molly Rainford will be leaving EastEnders later this year, and we wish her all the best for the future,” the BBC told RadioTimes.com in a statement.

Bobby Brazier, who plays Freddie, is also set to leave the soap, but it's unclear at this stage if the pair will be written out together.

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight and Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater in EastEnders. Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Prior to her role on the BBC soap, Rainford was best known for her stint competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, and for playing the title role in CBBC series Nova Jones.

News of the latest cast exit comes as the Queen Vic's future is still very much up in the air, with the pub rumoured to be changing ownership in the next few episodes.

Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) and her mum Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) have been in charge of the pub since 2013, more or less.

It has been reported that Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) might be the one to replace them.

EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7:30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. Stream on iPlayer on the same days at 6am.

