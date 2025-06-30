While Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) suffered a heart attack and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) revealed her revenge scheme on Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) and The Six, there was another bombshell for Suki.

In the Minute Mart, Suki's wife Eve (Heather Peace) spotted a social media post on her phone, and showed it to Suki.

The post showed a hand wearing an engagement ring, belonging to Suki's estranged daughter Ash (played by Gurlaine Kaur Garcha).

Suki and Priya in EastEnders. BBC

Eve explained that she'd been looking online, and Ash was set to marry a woman in her fifties!

Suki said she was happy for Ash, but Eve urged her to be open about how she was feeling.

But Suki insisted that Ash had made it clear she wasn't interested in a relationship with her mother, and wanted to leave it at that.

Ash left Walford in 2023, but could we ever see her again?

Suki soon had other things on her mind when co-conspirator Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) told her that Bernie was stealing from the Panesar businesses.

While Suki was keen to take charge of the situation to contain the secret of Keanu's (Danny Walters) murder, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) confronted Bernie themselves.

Bernie soon lied that blackmailer Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) was the thief, but with Bernie set to exit, will she get away with this?

EastEnders airs on BBC One at 7:30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. Stream on iPlayer on the same days at 6am.

