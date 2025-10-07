On a lighter note, Oscar Branning's (Pierre Moullier) pursuit of a date with Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) bears fruit, while Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) is on a mission to make Julie's (Karen Henthorn) day.

But for Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), an almighty error leaves him unemployed!

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 13th October - Thursday 16th October 2025.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Joel Marshall hides out as Vicki Fowler is hospitalised after attack

Zoe tries to talk sense into Tommy. BBC

Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) apologises to Joel for their earlier argument, unaware that Joel has hit Vicki.

At The Queen Vic, Vicki seeks help, while Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) agrees to help Joel, who plays down the extent of his attack on Vicki.

Ross is shocked. ITV

Tommy hides Joel in the Slaters' garage, but his half-sister Zoe (Michelle Ryan) senses something is up and tries to make Tommy see sense.

As Tommy remains quiet on Joel's whereabouts, Ross is horrified to learn of Vicki's ordeal, and tries to shut down rumours that Joel is behind it.

Ross visits Vicki. BBC

At the hospital, Ross is relieved to hear that Vicki will recover, but as the week continues, tensions simmer between Vicki and Ross as they discuss Joel.

She's later stunned to learn of some developments in her case, but what will become of Joel?

2. Harry Mitchell kept prisoner by Ravi Gulati and Tobias "Okie" Okyere

Okie and Ravi in EastEnders. BBC

Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) turns to George Knight (Colin Salmon) when he's unable to locate Harry, but George insists that Harry is safe with Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho).

When Harry calls his dad, Teddy and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) are satisfied all is well, but they have no idea that in reality, Okie and Ravi have got Harry and have forced him to make the call.

Harry begs to be released, but Okie refuses unless Harry reveals where the hidden camera is linked to.

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders. BBC

With Gina upset not to have heard from Harry, Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) tries to cheer her up, and Gina leaves him a voicemail demanding answers.

Harry tells Okie where the camera is linked to, and Okie gets Harry's laptop.

Okie bumps into Gina and when he flirts with her, she gives him her number.

Despite Harry giving them information, Ravi and Okie refuse to let him go. Meanwhile, Okie is given a warning by rival drug dealers for selling on their turf and orders Ravi to sort it out.

Okie and Gina in The Vic. BBC

On his end, Ravi suggests a holiday to daughter Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and Okie is thrilled to be left in charge.

But although Ravi instructs him to let Harry go, Okie has other ideas, telling Harry he's going to try and win Gina's affections.

Okie angers Harry when he reveals he's going on a date with Gina, while Gina confides in Anna that she's worried there's something serious going on with Harry.

A broken Harry later takes drugs to escape his reality, as Okie toys with his emotions.

Will Okie's manipulations be exposed, and will Harry be saved?

Oscar and Jasmine. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Oscar continues his mission to impress Jasmine.

As the week progresses, Oscar is delighted when Jasmine accepts his invite for a date.

Will the couple's romance blossom?

4. Nigel Bates plans a surprise for Julie Bates

Nigel puts his foot in it.

Julie tutors Lily Slater (Lillia Turner), but things don't go well when Nigel unintentionally upsets her.

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) checks on Julie, and the pair have a heart-to-heart.

Nigel upsets Julie. BBC

Nigel attempts to surprise Julie with a trip to India, and Oscar suggests he sells his car to fund it.

Oscar sells Nigel's car for him, and suggests they take it for a final spin; but Julie reprimands them, reminding Nigel he can't drive.

Paul Bradley as Nigel Bates in EastEnders. BBC

After Jean and Julie have a drink together at The Vic, Julie is thrilled when Nigel reveals he's taking her to India.

Will it be the holiday of a lifetime?

5. Johnny Carter makes a costly work mistake amid Elaine Knight's building plans

Charlie Suff as Johnny Carter in EastEnders. BBC

Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) is stunned by Teddy's high quote for the building work at No.5, and she later tells Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) of her plans to turn the place into a boutique hotel.

Soon, Elaine turns her attention to grandson Johnny, encouraging him to start his own business.

But when Johnny realises he has drunkenly sent a business proposal to all his clients, and his boss, he panics.

Later, Johnny tells Callum Highway (Tony Clay) that he's been sacked.

Will his new venture take off?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.