EastEnders advance spoilers reveal ominous fallout for dark Joel Marshall episodes
The BBC soap's ongoing misogyny storyline is reaching a crisis point in the next couple of weeks.
New advance spoilers for EastEnders have been revealed by the BBC - and they hint at dark drama to come.
The BBC One soap has been depicting a disturbing but relevant storyline around young male teens being radicalised with online misogyny through the behaviour and views of relative newcomer Joel Marshall (Max Murray).
The character was introduced as the son of Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), the latest partner of classic character Vicki Fowler, now played by Alice Haig.
Joel has committed multiple sexual offences since he arrived on the show and was revealed to have had a history of similarly dark behaviour when he used to reside in Australia. He has also threatened Vicki herself on more than one occasion.
The teen has been a bad influence on Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall), who only recently reconciled with his parents after previously abusing his mother, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace).
Next week, an incident occurs at Walford High, connected to the two boys, in a special episode that will provoke debate across the Square surrounding harmful online content.
However, events will escalate when Joel displays violence towards Vicki in the episode. This instalment of the soap will be followed by a special documentary on the issues tackled by EastEnders.
Now, we have information on the following week's episodes, and it spells some concerning fallout and harsh truths being faced by Joel's father, Ross, in particular.
Monday 13th October 2025
A worrying situation escalates in Albert Square, and Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) grow concerned.
Tuesday 14th October 2025
Ross is shocked by recent events, Tobias 'Okie' Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) finds a new way to manipulate a situation, and Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) reveals her big plans to Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter).
Wednesday 15th October 2025
Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) steps up for his family, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) accidentally offends, and Elaine gives Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) food for thought.
Thursday 16th October 2025
Ross struggles with the consequences of Joel's actions. Meanwhile, Gina tries to distract herself, Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) and Nigel join forces to see out a plan, and Johnny turns pale when he learns of his mistake.
So, there are a few stories to look forward to in October, but it seems there will be serious consequences following Joel's crimes.
What next for Ross and Vicki?
Lewis is the News and Trends Editor at Radio Times and leads our approach to news, reactive content, and serving audience demands and interests. An obsessive fan of television and film, Lewis is a Nicole Kidman fanatic with a side of passion for science-fiction, art-house cinema and the latest HBO drama. Lewis has a degree in Psychology and a Masters in Film Studies. After working in advertising, Lewis worked at The Mirror for three years in community management and SEO, showbiz, film and television reporting.