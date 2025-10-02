The character was introduced as the son of Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), the latest partner of classic character Vicki Fowler, now played by Alice Haig.

Joel has committed multiple sexual offences since he arrived on the show and was revealed to have had a history of similarly dark behaviour when he used to reside in Australia. He has also threatened Vicki herself on more than one occasion.

The teen has been a bad influence on Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall), who only recently reconciled with his parents after previously abusing his mother, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace).

Tommy and Joel's actions have far-reaching consequences in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Next week, an incident occurs at Walford High, connected to the two boys, in a special episode that will provoke debate across the Square surrounding harmful online content.

However, events will escalate when Joel displays violence towards Vicki in the episode. This instalment of the soap will be followed by a special documentary on the issues tackled by EastEnders.

Now, we have information on the following week's episodes, and it spells some concerning fallout and harsh truths being faced by Joel's father, Ross, in particular.

Monday 13th October 2025

The Marshalls are at the centre of the dark story. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A worrying situation escalates in Albert Square, and Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) grow concerned.

Tuesday 14th October 2025

Ross is shocked by recent events, Tobias 'Okie' Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) finds a new way to manipulate a situation, and Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) reveals her big plans to Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter).

Wednesday 15th October 2025

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) steps up for his family, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) accidentally offends, and Elaine gives Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) food for thought.

Thursday 16th October 2025

Vicki Fowler in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ross struggles with the consequences of Joel's actions. Meanwhile, Gina tries to distract herself, Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) and Nigel join forces to see out a plan, and Johnny turns pale when he learns of his mistake.

So, there are a few stories to look forward to in October, but it seems there will be serious consequences following Joel's crimes.

What next for Ross and Vicki?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.