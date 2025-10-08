Fan-favourite Ben returned to Walford to support Callum at his father's funeral, but was devastated to be told that Callum had been seeing Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), and had fallen in love with him.

As Ben announced their divorce and tried to save face, we saw how the development had affected him when back in a prison cell.

As a new day arrived, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) was seething to see Callum kissing Johnny in the Square, while Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) urged him to move on.

With Phil set to visit daughter Louise (Tilly Keeper) abroad, Kathy and Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) encouraged him to go and see Ben before heading to the airport.

Kathy and Julie encouraged Phil to visit Ben in prison. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil and Kathy arrived at the prison to find their son putting on a typical Mitchell front, as he insisted that he wanted to tell daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) about him and Callum.

Kathy warned that it would be better coming from Callum rather than Ben explaining all in a prison visiting room, while Phil recognised Ben's façade and said nothing good came from bottling things up.

When Phil added that his own habit of doing so had almost cost him his life, Ben was shocked and worried, but his dad assured him that while there hadn't been a quick fix, he had been to a mental health facility and finally asked for help.

Phil's honesty allowed Ben to feel comfortable opening up himself, and he admitted that Callum and Lexi were the only things keeping him going – but now his marriage was over.

Ben revealed that going against the Mitchell code and grassing on his cellmate had come with the offer of a reduction on his sentence alongside the UK transfer.

The hope of being home with Callum again had been a light amid the darkness for Ben, who dreamed of a time where he and his husband were back doing dance routines together.

Although Phil suggested that if Callum knew how much Ben was struggling, things might be different, Ben insisted that Callum deserved better, and that knowing that hurt him.

Phil promised to bring Lexi to see Ben as often as possible, and things ended on a positive note as Kathy joked that they might even persuade a reluctant Phil to join in with their dancing when Ben came home.

McFadden and Bowden put in moving performances as their alter egos reflected on their mental health – but with Ben's short stint coming to an end, will we be seeing him again?

Will Ben Mitchell be back in EastEnders?

Kathy and Phil with son Ben BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When reports first surfaced earlier this year that star Bowden would be reprising his role as Ben, it was rumoured that the brief comeback may lead to an eventual full-time return.

BBC has not confirmed any future scenes for the character beyond this week - but given Ben's transfer from a US jail to one in the UK, we can't help feeling that this is a good sign.

Originally sentenced to six years for credit card fraud, news of a reduction comes almost two years on, meaning that narratively, it could be believable for Ben to earn early release next year.

If the actor heads home for good, it'll be a whole new world for Ben without Callum by his side; but at least he'd be able to focus on being Lexi's dad in the wake of Jay Brown's (Jamie Borthwick) departure.

And with Phil having shed his 'man up' mantra at last, there's an opportunity to explore his bond with Ben in a way EastEnders never has before.

We'll keep you updated if there are any developments on Ben's future, but here's hoping we haven't seen the last of him!

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.