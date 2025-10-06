Speaking to The Mirror at the Inside Soap Awards, Vicki actress Haig shared of upcoming scenes on the BBC One soap: "We've got the Joel stuff coming up very soon and it's gonna really knock the wind out of Vicki's sails.

"That's what I will say. It's dark, it's upsetting, but I can't say anything else. I am really excited for what's ahead though."

Speaking about her hopes for Joel's misogyny storyline, Haig added: "I really hope there will be parents out there, and young people as well, maybe a partner of a boy who has been watching poisonous stuff online, who really find confidence from the storyline and find a way to deal with their child.

"We all feel so angry with Joel and all we want to do is explode at him, but actually that's not useful because we need to talk to them basically."

Tommy and Joel's actions have far-reaching consequences. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Spoilers have revealed things are set to take a disturbing turn this week in the ongoing misogyny storyline as a concerning event unfolds involving Joel and his friend Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall).

Vicki, Ross (Alex Walkinshaw), Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) then attempt to talk to their sons about the incident, but things soon escalate, with Joel turning violent and striking Vicki.

The episodes will coincide with a documentary from the EastEnders team shining a light on Joel’s storyline.

EastEnders Investigates: The Manosphere will explore the issues raised by Joel's misogyny storyline, examining the real-life impact of the manosphere on young people across the UK.

The documentary will be fronted by Diane Parish, Max Murray and Ellie Dadd, whose characters Denise Fox, Joel Marshall and Amy Mitchel will also take a central role in the drama's storyline this week.

EastEnders Investigates: The Manosphere will air on Thursday 9th October at 8pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.

