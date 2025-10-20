**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Monday 20th October 2025 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**

Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) has left two characters injured in the latest edition of EastEnders.

Arranging to sell his beloved car to fund a dream trip to India with wife Julie (Karen Henthorn), Nigel accidentally cleaned it with a wire brush, causing some damage.

Car dealer Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) knocked the price down, and inadvertently upset an unwell Nigel when she double-checked he understood what he was signing.

Paul Bradley as Nigel Bates in EastEnders. BBC

As Nigel wished he could have one last drive of the vehicle, he got into a row with Julie, revealing he couldn't go to India and accusing her of treating him like a child due to his worsening dementia.

Grabbing the spare car keys which Julie had hidden from him, Nigel took the car from the lot and went for a spin.

He got into trouble when the engine flooded, but eventually managed to get the car going again.

But when Julie called him, Nigel was distracted, and didn't see Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and new pal Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) in the road.

Jasmine pushed Gina out of the way, and Nigel knocked down Jasmine as Gina also landed in a heap a short distance away.

Gina and Jasmine in EastEnders. BBC

Will the girls survive?

With a mystery to unravel over Jasmine, who seems overly interested in new boss Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), we can't see her being killed off at this point.

Will Nigel be able to get Gina and Jasmine the help they need?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

