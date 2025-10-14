Elsewhere, Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) is suspiciously interested in all things Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Also, Tobias "Okie" Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) issues Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) with a threat.

Finally, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) shares a word of warning for boyfriend Johnny Carter's (Charlie Suff) business deal as he fields family concerns for Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 20th October - Thursday 23rd October 2025.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Zoe Slater shocks Kat Moon with a new bombshell

Zoe is desperate to arrange things with the private investigator, but Kat tells her it will have to wait, as Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is still away with Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig).

Kat soon has bigger things on her mind, while she and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) are frustrated by Zoe and Jean Slater's (Gillian Wright) continuous bickering.

Later, Kat promises to help find Zoe's son, but she's furious to discover Zoe has stolen money from the till.

After Kat follows Zoe to a clandestine meeting with a private investigator so she can confront her about the money, she tries to support her daughter.

But when Zoe lies to the investigator, Kat is suspicious.

At The Queen Vic, Zoe hears Kat telling Alfie that Zoe will have to leave if she doesn't start setting a good example.

Things grow tense between Kat and Zoe, but they are distracted by a cat trapped in the pub.

Once she's rescued the cat, Zoe makes amends with her mum.

But when Kat presses her for a truth, Zoe drops a bombshell. What has she revealed?

Is it linked to her recent claim about the father of her children?

2. Nigel Bates hands himself in after causing a car crash

Nigel prepares to sell his beloved car, but then he accidentally damages it.

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) reduces the price, but Nigel finalises the deal as he needs the cash for his and Julie's (Karen Henthorn) trip to India.

Telling Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) he wants one last drive, Nigel gets an idea after he spots the missing car keys.

After a row with Julie, Nigel sneaks off for a drive, but when he gets a call from Julie, Nigel gets overwhelmed and distracted, and ends up crashing.

Nigel is left reeling from his actions, and as the week continues, the accident plays on his mind.

Nigel questions Julie but she covers that she was driving instead; but Nigel is unconvinced and sets out on a mission.

When Julie takes Nigel home, she continues to protest that she was driving during the accident, but Nigel turns himself in to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

As Jack accompanies Nigel to the police station, will Nigel go to prison?

Or will his dementia be considered by detectives?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

3. Mysterious Jasmine fishes for Cindy Beale gossip – but an evening out takes a worrying turn

At The Albert, Jasmine supports Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) over her woes about Harry, but the conversation soon shifts to Cindy.

As Jasmine presses for gossip, Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier), fresh from having his ankle tag removed, interrupts and tries to impress her.

But Jasmine snaps and after Oscar storms off, Gina and Jasmine decide to go for a drink elsewhere.

Soon, though, the girls' night takes a troubling turn.

What happens next? And why is Jasmine so fixated on Cindy?

4. Tobias "Okie" Okyere threatens Harry Mitchell

George Knight (Colin Salmon) grows concerned about Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) whereabouts, and Okie orders Harry to call Kojo and sort it.

But while on the phone, Harry tells Kojo, who is trapped working for Okie and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), to run away.

Meanwhile, after getting an odd text from Harry's phone, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) confides in half-brother Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).

And Okie, fuming at Harry, insists he orders Kojo to return to the handlers.

When Harry refuses, Okie threatens him.

Still worried, Teddy tells Billy he's going to Cardiff to find Harry.

But, much to Harry's horror, Kojo returns to the flat.

Will the pair ever be saved?

5. Callum Highway worries over Johnny Carter's business partner amid Lexi Pearce conflict

Lexi remains cold with Johnny, while Callum and Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) encourage Johnny to explore a business opportunity with an old client.

When Johnny's ex-client, Tim, arrives for their meeting, he impresses Elaine straight away.

As the topic of Elaine's business comes up, Callum arrives and is surprised that Tim isn't quite what he expected.

Callum later warns Johnny about Tim's possible motives, but the pair become business partners anyway.

The focus soon turns back to Lexi, with Billy unhappy about Johnny trying to buy the teen's affections with gifts.

Billy orders Callum to put a stop to it, but when Johnny thrills Lexi with an offer to take her to a concert, Callum is conflicted.

Will he do the right thing?

