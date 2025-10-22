**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Wednesday 22nd October 2025 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**

Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) has come clean about his part in the car crash that left Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) injured in the latest EastEnders.

Living with dementia, Nigel was confused and panicked after knocking down the girls, and his wife Julie (Karen Henthorn) lied that she was behind the wheel instead.

Waking up from a detailed dream, though, Nigel recalled memories of the accident, as well as Jasmine's mysterious words: "She needs to pay for what she did."

Writing down what he remembered, Nigel sneaked out to visit Gina and Jasmine in hospital, but when he questioned the latter, she lied that Julie was right, and that Nigel wasn't there the night of the crash.

It was clear Jasmine wanted to keep her true motives under wraps, and as Nigel persisted, she shouted at him to leave.

Julie found Nigel and doubled down on her fabricated version of events, insisting that they needed to keep it a secret so she could keep looking after him.

But back at home, fragments of memories haunted Nigel, and he emptied bags of rubbish onto the floor, finding his shoes which had traces of blood.

Nigel with Jack in EastEnders. BBC

Meanwhile, Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) went to see Jasmine, but he annoyed her by speculating over her mum's absence from her bedside.

Jasmine claimed that her mum lived abroad and was a very busy woman, something that Oscar – and we – didn't feel rang true.

After she asked Oscar to go, Jasmine delved into a fruit basket gift, where she read a card with the message: "Rest up and get well soon. Need you back on top form."

The plot thickens!

As Nigel knocked on Jack Branning's (Scott Maslen) door and revealed he was responsible for the crash, he asked Jack to arrest him.

Will Nigel go to prison?

As for Jasmine, is she in Walford on a secret revenge mission, orchestrated by a higher power?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

