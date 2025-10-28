There's another exciting week in Walford ahead in the wake of an eventful Hallowe'en.

Ad

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) is convinced that someone is out to get her, with Kat and Alfie Moon (Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie) unsure what to do. Could this just be another of her lies?

Meanwhile, Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace) is rocked by a face from her past, and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) arrives home to some big news about housemate Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) – and he's not a happy man!

Plus, with fears intensifying for Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) and Harry Mitchell's (Elijah Holloway) safety, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) comes clean to George Knight (Colin Salmon) about what's going on.

Elsewhere, Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) is hiding something from his family.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 3rd November - Thursday 6th November 2025.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Zoe Slater plays the victim as Kat and Alfie Moon war over the truth

Zoe's cat has gone missing - but is someone behind it? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following an unsettling Halloween – with Zoe believing she has yet another target on her back – Kat does her upmost to support her, while Alfie is insistent there’s nothing to be concerned about.

Despite that, Zoe’s still on tenterhooks and heads out to meet the Private Investigator looking for her long-lost son. Upon her return, Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) breaks some bad news and announces that her kitten has disappeared.

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) finds great hilarity in the situation, while Anthony has a softer approach, extending an olive branch following his previous awkward attempt at a kiss with Zoe.

Back at The Vic, the family is mortified to see more photographs have been defaced.

Vicki finds much hilarity in the situation. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Just who is behind the hate campaign – if anyone at all?

Seeing her daughter’s desperation growing, Kat decides to flog her half of the limo business to Harvey, planning to use the cash to fund her investigation. The two then meet up with the PI, who has an update on her son.

They arrive home to Alfie doing some digging on the mystery picture destroyer, and after pointing his finger at Bert and Ernie, are surprised by his conclusion: Zoe was the one responsible.

With nowhere left to turn, she admits everything, but begs her mum to realise that she was only responsible for tampering with the photos. Before she can do any more explaining, she receives a mystery text message from someone claiming to have her cat.

Kat and Anthony attempt to stage an intervention. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kat can clearly see that Zoe is a pathological liar and is worried about her welfare. She sets up a meeting for her with Anthony, but it doesn’t go to plan and she causes yet another scene at The Vic’s quiz night.

2. Eve Panesar-Unwin's homophobic mother arrives

Enter Norma! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It’s a tense time in Albert Square ahead of the arrival of Eve's mum, Norma. As viewers will recall, these two have never seen eye-to-eye and revealing that she and wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) are planning to adopt a baby was never going to be an easy conversation.

Eve nervously asks her mum for a reference, and despite her initial reservations, she agrees.

The two try their best to impress Norma, but it soon becomes clear that she has her reservations about Eve becoming a mother. They come to blows, leaving Eve doubting her decision.

With nowhere left to turn, Suki finds an unlikely shoulder to cry on in Lily Slater (Lillia Turner).

3. Phil Mitchell clashes with Julie Bates over Nigel's arrest

Phil's home, and not a happy bunny! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Phil jets back into Albert Square, he's infuriated to learn that Nigel has landed himself on the wrong side of the law and is facing a stretch behind bars.

Poor Nige' has handed himself in to authorities after mowing down Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness).

In Phil's opinion, there's only one person responsible for what's happened – Julie (Karen Henthorn). He blames her for taking her eye off the ball, but after a chat with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), he realises that he was too quick to judge.

Phil contacts Ritchie for help. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

There's only one person who can help Nigel, and that's mastermind lawyer Ritchie Scott (Sian Webber)!

Later in the week, Phil and Julie accompany Nige to his medical assessment, which has come about in relation to the charges brought against him.

4. Kojo Asare to the rescue as Harry Mitchell is freed

Will Kojo manage to help Harry? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The drugs drama ramps up next week in the wake of Gina's discharge from hospital. She clocks that dad George is unable to disguise his concern for missing brother Kojo, and his fears are only intensified when Phil reveals that he didn't approve the time off work.

Little does he realise, Kojo has been further entwined in the narcotics operation and dealer Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) is roping him into distributing.

Once alone, he tells best mate Harry that he wants to help him break out of his hostage situation.

Teddy is forced to come clean about what he knows. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Dad Teddy has reached breaking point over his son's whereabouts and is forced to tell George and Junior (Micah Balfour) what's been going on. George wastes no time in saying the police should be notified, but when Kojo's welfare is raised, he decides against it.

In the flat, Kojo finds the perfect moment to grab the keys and release a fragile Harry. He's struggling to walk, and encourages Kojo to go on before him before Okie returns.

Harry is in a bad way. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) attempts to make amends with George, but he's adamant their relationship is over. But that's not the end of Nic's anguish as she makes an unexpected discovery.

What does she unearth?

5. Dr Anthony Trueman is keeping a secret as he sets up base in Walford

Anthony is acting oddly. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere, Anthony's acting shifty, and the Trueman household can sense something is going on. Nothing stays secret in Walford for long!

Patrick (Rudolph Walker) is thrilled when he announces his intension to stick around in the area, having accepted a permanent position at the Panesar House surgery.

But perhaps he was right to have reservations over his son's behaviour... as later, Anthony makes a suspicious phone call. Who is he reaching out to?

Read more

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.