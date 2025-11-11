**Warning: Contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of EastEnders, which airs on BBC One at 7.30pm or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.**

An EastEnders local has handed themselves into the police for a stabbing they didn't even commit.

The episode comes towards the conclusion of the BBC soap's huge drugs story, which has seen Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) cuckooed by Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu), who used him as a dealer around London.

The situation escalated when Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) – leader of the operation – went on holiday, leaving Okie in charge. He went against his advice and kept Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) hostage in Kojo's flat for weeks, forcing him to become reliant on drugs.

Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) became privy to what was going on and was forced to tell George Knight (Colin Salmon), who wanted to involve the police. Teddy warned that their families could be implicated, though luckily both Harry and Kojo faced no major repercussions.

Okie held Kojo at knifepoint. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

That was, until, Okie returned to Albert Square in yesterday's instalment.

He cornered Kojo in his own home and demanded answers, wanting to know what the police knew about his involvement. The situation escalated in today's episode as Kojo was held at knifepoint, with Harry rushing to his rescue.

As Kojo fled, a scuffle broke out and Okie was accidentally stabbed with his own weapon.

He fell to the floor and begged Harry not to call the police, crying out for his mum in his final minutes. Meanwhile, Teddy had been alerted to what was unfolding and rushed to the scene, finding his son in a state of distress.

Leaving the body and heading back to No. 1, Teddy vowed to make the situation right. Nicola (Laura Doddington) urged Harry to wash his clothes and shower as she couldn't see her son go down, while Teddy had another plan.

Teddy wasn't prepared to see his son sent down. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

He told Harry to go and shower, and when he was ready, they'd alert the authorities. However, in his absence, he returned to the flat and sat down on the floor beside Okie.

Teddy had accepted his fate – he was prepared to go to prison for the death, and let his beloved son walk free.

When Harry realised what he'd done, he ran towards George Street and witnessed his dad being carted away in a sea of blue lights.

Will Teddy be sent down for the manslaughter?

