EastEnders favourite Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) has discovered that she is pregnant.

The unexpected news couldn't come at a worse time for Nic, as son Harry (Elijah Holloway) has just been discharged from hospital after weeks of being held hostage and fed narcotics.

It was, as viewers of the BBC One soap know, drug pusher Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) who tied him to a bed in Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) flat, while using the property as a base for his operation.

Earlier this week, Kojo managed to free Harry from captivity. Weak and unsteady on his feet, Harry urged his best pal to save himself and seek help from elsewhere.

Nicola is expecting a child. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Little did they realise, Harry's dad Teddy (Roland Manookian) had just told Kojo's brother George Knight (Colin Salmon) about the unfolding situation – urging him not to call the police as their family could be implicated.

Kojo alerted them to Harry's state and they rushed to George Street, where an almost lifeless Harry was being bundled into the back of a van by Okie and his associates. They quickly drove off, leaving him in the middle of the road, when the sirens sounded.

George had called the police.

In hospital, Harry went against Nicola's advice by telling officers that Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) was the ringleader of the operation, and he was subsequently arrested for human trafficking.

Ravi threw himself a lifeline in today's instalment, offering to tip off the whereabouts of London's gangs in exchange for his freedom. But they wanted more than just their details – they wanted Ravi as their inside man.

Meanwhile, back in Albert Square, Nicola tried to make amends with George. The two had a brief romance earlier in the year, but she called things off when he launched a tirade against Harry's friendship with Kojo.

George was against rekindling their relationship. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Catching him in the Minute Mart, Nic asked if there was chance of a reconciliation, but he was firmly against the idea.

This was a devastating blow for the Mitchell matriarch, who went home and stared intently at a positive pregnancy test.

Is she expecting George's baby?

