**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Thursday 16th October 2025 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**

Ad

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) was left in peril once more in another dramatic instalment of EastEnders.

Locked away in a room with only drugs and a bucket for company, Harry has been punished by Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Tobias "Okie" Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) for the planting of a secret camera filming their illegal drug operation.

It was actually Harry's dad Teddy (Roland Manookian) who left the camera behind in Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) flat, but Harry took the blame.

With Kojo having been groomed and bullied into working for Ravi, Harry is now powerless to help his friend.

With Ravi otherwise occupied, he ordered Okie to set Harry free - but Okie set his sights on Harry's girlfriend Gina Knight (Francesca Henry), opting to keep Harry prisoner for longer.

Taunting Harry, Okie told him that he was getting close to Gina, and left more drugs for Harry before meeting her for a drink in The Queen Vic.

Okie and Gina in The Vic. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

As Gina chatted about her family set-up, she probed Okie to share details of his life.

Okie revealed his dad had demanded respect, but had died when he was a teenager, after which his mum went off the rails.

As we saw Harry desperately calling to be released, an oblivious Gina was sympathetic over Okie's story – but she didn't continue the date.

In fact, Gina wasn't convinced that Harry had ghosted her as she'd been led to believe.

She told sister Anna (Molly Rainford) that something wasn't right, but will she realise just how much danger Harry is in?

Meanwhile, Okie visited Harry again, making out that he and Gina had been intimate, and Harry threatened Okie's life.

But a cocky Okie insisted that he wouldn't, adding that no one was coming for Harry and that no one would miss him when he was gone.

Alone and locked away, Harry took more drugs and seem resigned to his fate.

But as his situation grows more urgent, and next week sees Kojo at more risk than ever, will Teddy and George Knight (Colin Salmon) find him and Harry?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.