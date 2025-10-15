**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Wednesday 15th October 2025 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**

This article contains descriptions of violence and sexual exploitation that some readers may find upsetting.

Another of Joel Marshall's (Max Murray) sickening crimes has been exposed in the latest edition of EastEnders.

With Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) recovering in hospital after being violently attacked by Joel, the teen remained in custody after disowning dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw).

Ross had turned Joel in to police after finding degrading footage of women on his laptop, and as he paid Vicki a visit, explaining the evidence he found.

Disgusted that Ross had already known about Joel filming girls and women without their knowledge, Vicki was incredulous when Ross insisted that he couldn't turn his back on Joel, and she ended their relationship.

Ross was subsequently turfed out of Sharon Watts's (Letitia Dean) house, while Vicki was discharged from hospital.

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy, left) comforted daughter Avani (Aaliyah James). BBC

Across the Square, a social worker and a detective arrived to tell Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) that a video of her having sex with Joel had been posted online.

Viewers will remember that Ross had discovered the footage shortly after Joel filmed it without Avani's consent, but while he demanded his son deleted it, Joel secretly kept it.

Avani was devastated, running away as she struggled to take in this vile invasion of her privacy.

Supported by parents Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), Avani was grateful when Ravi offered to book a last minute holiday.

This meant that Ravi left Tobias "Okie" Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) in charge of freeing captive Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), but Okie had other ideas.

As for Avani, how will she move on from her traumatic discovery when she returns?

And with Joel due to appear in court, what punishment will he face?

