An arrest has been made in EastEnders following George Knight's (Colin Salmon) report to the police about brother Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) involvement in a drugs scheme.

In yesterday's episode, Kojo bravely rescued his best pal Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) from a terrifying hostage situation. He'd been tied to a bed and drugged by vicious Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) for weeks.

Unable to walk, Harry urged Kojo to save himself before Okie returned.

Kojo managed to free his best mate Harry. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) had alerted George to what was going on. George was adamant to involve the police, though Teddy warned that their loved ones could be implicated if the authorities got involved.

Kojo rushed in, telling them that Harry was in a bad way and needed their help. The trio then darted to George Street, where Okie and his cronies were attempting to bundle him into a van.

It wasn't long before sirens sounded out – George had called the police after all, and as the group fled, Teddy urged Kojo to run.

In today's instalment, both Harry and Kojo have been brought into hospital. Kojo was terrified of the consequences, repeatedly telling the officers that he wouldn't be providing comment, despite them reassuring him that he wasn't going to be in any trouble.

After some wise words from his brother, he finally admitted that Okie was one of the men responsible.

Despite his better judgement, Harry also provided some names of the lads involved. But the police knew that Okie wasn't capable of orchestrating the whole operation, and that there had to be a ringleader at the centre of it.

Ravi was arrested at the conclusion of today's episode BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Harry's mum Nicola (Laura Doddington) watched on in horror as he revealed who that person is – Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara). And we all know what Ravi is capable of!

Back on Albert Square, he was already anticipating an arrest and had packed a bag. He poured his heart out to partner Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan-Levy), telling her that she was the only person he'd ever loved.

But before she could ask why he was making such a hasty exit, the police smashed their way into the Panesar residence and apprehended him.

How will Ravi wriggle his way out of this one?

