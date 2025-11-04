Another wild week in Walford is approaching, as the EastEnders faithful reel following the revelation that Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) has been at the centre of a drugs operation.

As tensions reach breaking point, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) accidentally commits a shocking crime.

Amid the drama, George Knight (Colin Salmon) decides that brother Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) would be better off in the safety of his brother's care in Ghana, while Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) contemplates a fresh start in Dubai.

It's Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) hearing, Jean Slater's (Gillian Wright) frustrations continue and Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) is spooked by an incident at The Vic.

Here are five spoilers for the episodes of EastEnders airing between Monday 10th November and Thursday 13th November.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Harry Mitchell accidentally stabs Okie while defending Kojo Asare

Things take a turn for the worse as the drugs operation unfolds. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Ravi's back in Albert Square and the atmosphere is tense with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen). Harry isn't pleased to see him either – and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) is adamant that he's lying about her partner's involvement in the drugs operation.

Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) quickly jumps to her son's defence and tells her everything she knows. After all, it was Nic who gave him the initial contact details for a dealer.

Priya doesn't know what to believe and asks George for the truth, but Kojo interrupts and pins the blame on himself before sneaking back into his flat. However, it's not long before he's disturbed by Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu)...

Ravi doesn't get a welcome reception. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Later, having found out the full story, a betrayed Priya kicks Ravi out of the house. Meanwhile, Okie wants to know exactly what Kojo told the police and orders him to text Harry – who is suffering from withdrawal and planning to meet a dealer.

Rushing over to the flat, Harry and Okie begin to fight, resulting in Okie accidentally being stabbed. Kojo darts to tell Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), while Nicola – who is already in a strange mood and seeking counsel from Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) – is alerted to the situation.

George is relieved to find Kojo. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Amid the drama, Ravi pleads for Priya to forgive him, and George is alarmed to find Kojo.

2. Junior Knight's exit story begins

The end is nigh for Junior. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Junior tells George that he's missing Xavier, though he's reluctant to listen – still furious that his son jeopardised his marriage to Elaine earlier in the year.

George is far too distracted by the unfolding situation with Kojo, and Kobina has ordered him to return to Ghana in the wake of the drugs operation. Junior reveals that he's booked a one way flight back to Dubai, and that he's accepted a new job there.

Later in the week, George realises that the two should make amends before they're estranged again, but tensions rise when Junior learns that his dad has bowed down to Kobina's wishes and will be sending Kojo away.

Is he about to rekindle things with Cindy? BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Little do they realise, Kojo has overheard everything and begins to panic. Junior desperately tries to convince George that they can keep him safe in Albert Square, before taking a trip to see Ravi...

3. Nigel Bates worries on the morning of his hearing

It's a big day for Nige'. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Things get off to a bad start on the day of Nigel's hearing when wife Julie (Karen Henthorn) realises that she's sent his lucky tie to the dry cleaners.

Seeing this as a bad omen, he rushes off to Arthur's Bench for a moment of clarity. The two have an emotional heart-to-heart.

4. Vicki Fowler leaps to Tommy Moon's defence – but the truth soon outs

Vicki defends Tommy during a tough time. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) continues to be tormented by Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) and Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), who are furious with his involvement in Joel Marshall's (Max Murray) attack on Vicki. To theirs and Amy Mitchell's (Ellie Dadd) surprise, she leaps to his defence and supports him.

However, when Amy tells Vicki that Tommy hid Joel in the aftermath, her attitude changes. Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) is forced to intervene and offer her support.

Later, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) is concerned about her great niece, and offers to take her for some drinks. However, things take a turn when Vicki spots a man making a girl feel uncomfortable, and she rushes home.

Denzel and Nugget won't let the matter rest. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Breaking down in tears, she lets out her frustration.

5. Jean Slater is still furious with Zoe Slater

Jean is unwilling to forgive Zoe. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Kat organises for a security system to be installed at The Vic to make Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) feel safer, and she finally gets back into Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) good books by fixing the beer pumps.

Jean is still unimpressed by her behaviour and fixation on finding out who stole her kitten, and decides to take her mind off things at a party with Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and Honey. It's not long before the women cause a bit of mischief and head to the pub.

