This article contains references to sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Ad

EastEnders has flashed back to Halloween 1988, as the Moon family sat down to watch a disturbing VHS tape.

Earlier this week, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) found the home video in a box of belongings that had been abandoned in the barrel store.

Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) tracked down a player, and Alf planned to take his family on a trip down memory lane during a spooky screening at The Queen Vic.

As per most kind gestures in soapland, they didn't have the desired effect. Wife Kat (Jessie Wallace) was concerned that her daughter Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) would be emotional seeing her parents again, and the tape was put to one side.

Later, while everyone was enjoying the festivities, the shaky footage began to play on the big screen. Someone had loaded the video.

Zoe eventually decided she wanted to watch the VHS tape. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zoe immediately caught sight of her vile 'uncle' Harry, who fathered her after sexually abusing Kat as a teenager. She kicked up a fuss and everyone was ordered out of the boozer.

Just who was responsible for playing the VHS?

In today's instalment, which can be streamed now, Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) emerged from the toilets to find The Vic completely empty.

Zoe immediately accused him of being the person who has seemingly placed a target on her back and defaced family photos with fake blood.

He suggested to Kat that her daughter needed a psychological assessment before leaving.

With Anthony gone, Zoe decided it was time to watch the video and put her past behind her. Young brother Tommy (Sonny Kendall) helped her to work the outdated tech and then sat down on the sofa to take in memories of his mum's childhood.

For Kat, however, Halloween 1988 wasn't a day she wanted to remember. Harry had returned from his home in Spain to surprise the clan and pushed himself onto Kat and her younger sisters.

Kat seemed to make a breakthrough with her son. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She ordered Zoe to turn the TV off, but Tommy wanted answers. Kat knew that the time had come for him to learn the truth about Zoe's parentage.

In the wake of their conversation, he began to worry how people would perceive him following Joel Marshall's (Max Murray) attack on Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) – something he was entwined in.

Kat welled up as she reassured her son, and felt she'd made a breakthrough when he said he wished he had a Time Machine to be able to right the Slater family's wrongs in the past.

Will this be a turning point for Tommy?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.