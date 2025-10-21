There's a dramatic Halloween for Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) and Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace), as new bombshells and old secrets come to the surface.

Meanwhile, Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace) must face the troubles of her past, and Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) has some big questions for Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness).

And Tobias "Okie" Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) thwarts Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) attempt to break free.

Elsewhere, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) has an announcement for wife Julie (Karen Henthorn).

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 27th October - Thursday 30th October 2025.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. The Slater-Moons have a dramatic Halloween amid Zoe secret and tense home video

Alfie and Kat get ready for Halloween BBC

Zoe's revelation plays on Kat's mind, and as they prepare for quiz night at The Queen Vic, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) warns her to stay out of it.

Kat tries to talk to Zoe, but she's distracted by the search for her missing cat.

As Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) confides in Alfie about his relationship with Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig), Vicki talks to Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) about Zoe's son.

Jessie Wallace as Kat Moon in EastEnders. BBC

Seeing how much it means to Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Ian transfers over some money to help.

As the quiz night gets underway, Kat hears Vicki talking to Ross, and she decides to reveal Zoe's secret in the packed pub.

The bombshell causes chaos as the locals reel from Kat's words, and Kat gives Zoe an ultimatum when she sees how her daughter's actions are impacting her business and family.

Zoe makes a discovery. BBC

Zoe decides to leave, but when she discovers a smashed photo of her and Kat, she accuses Kat, who denies it.

Zoe questions who's responsible, but as Halloween arrives in Albert Square, there are other concerns as Alfie has to clean up after a burst pipe in the barrel store.

There, Alfie finds a VHS tape from the 1980s, before trying to play peacemaker between Kat, Zoe and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright). Kat forgives Zoe, but Jean refuses, and falls out with Kat.

Kat's Halloween goes awry. BBC

At The Vic, Ross presents a video player for the VHS tape, but Kat has second thoughts about playing it as she fears it may upset Zoe.

Zoe is still fixated on the broken photo, and accuses Vicki until Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) calms her down.

Anthony tries to support Zoe, but accidentally offends her and she storms off.

Anthony talks to Kat about Zoe BBC

The situation escalates when Zoe returns to find the VHS footage playing, and she throws everyone out of The Vic.

Kat denies playing the tape, while Anthony shares some concerns.

Zoe's paranoia leads her to fear someone is out to get her, and she accuses Anthony before kicking him out of the pub.

Tommy, Kat and Zoe sit down to watch an old video BBC

Anthony discusses his worries for Zoe with Kat, but it's unclear if she believes him.

As Jean helps Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) with little Charli, questions of the past come to the fore as Kat, Zoe and Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) watch the video from 1988.

What happens next?

2. Eve Panesar-Unwin is forced to face her past as she pursues adoption with Suki Panesar-Unwin

Eve wants to be a mum BBC

Eve and Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) prepare to meet adoptive parents to see if adopting would be right for them.

But it's not smooth sailing as this coincides with Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) return from holiday with Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) and the kids.

The Panesars try to support Eve and Suki ahead of their meeting with the adoption agency.

Eve and Suki move forward with their plans BBC

The meeting goes well, but Eve panics when she finds out that she will need a reference from her mum to proceed.

With Eve's relationship with her mum having been fraught over the years, will Eve get her support?

3. Oscar Branning questions Jasmine Fisher's suspicious behaviour

Oscar knows Jasmine is hiding something, BBC

Following Lauren Beale's (Jacqueline Jossa) advice, Oscar decides to do some digging over whatever Jasmine is hiding, and quizzes her at The Albert.

But how will Jasmine respond?

The newcomer has been behaving strangely, and has seemed particularly interested in any gossip surrounding her boss, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

With Jasmine having been injured by Nigel's car, we at least have confirmation that she survives the incident.

But what is Jasmine's big secret?

4. Tobias "Okie" Okyere blocks Kojo Asare's escape route

Okie lies to Ravi. BBC

Kojo tries to sneak out of his flat to get help, but Okie stops him. The next day, Ravi feels guilty about lying to Priya, and meets up with Okie.

Okie lies that Kojo and Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) have been released.

As Ravi hands over leadership of the business to Okie, what will Okie's next move be?

And will anyone come to Kojo and Harry's rescue?

5. Nigel Bates makes an emotional declaration

Paul Bradley as Nigel Bates in EastEnders. BBC

Nigel and Julie have a heart-to-heart after recent events. Later, with Nigel having wandered off, Julie is relieved to find him safe.

But the good mood is short-lived when an emotional Nigel says he is too unwell for them to go to India.

As Nigel's dementia progresses, how will he and Julie cope with his illness?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

