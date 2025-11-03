She may be on the other side of the world in Florida, but Sharon Watts's (Letitia Dean) decisions have left Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) with another cause for concern in EastEnders.

Ad

Last week it was revealed that Sharon was taking a trip to the States to see her old pal Michelle Fowler (Susan Tully), devastated that Zoe had lied about the father of her twins who were born in 2006.

As viewers will recall, Zo' claimed that she'd conceived the children with Dennis Rickman (Nigel Harman) – Sharon's adoptive brother turned hubby – two decades ago. She quickly fled the hospital after giving birth and didn't wait to learn the fate of her daughter, who wasn't breathing.

She later took handouts from Max Branning (Jake Wood) to find her missing son, but when they fell out, told the fib to Sharon in the hope she would cough up the cash.

Sharon was desperate to have some form of connection to Dennis again, and hired a private investigator to work on the case.

However, in today's episode, they had some bad news.

Zoe was still recovering from an eventful Halloween, where she was left fearing for her life, trapped in the Queen Vic barrel store after hearing a disturbance. We're still none the wiser as to whether she imagined the ordeal or whether there was actually someone in there, but whatever happened, it was still enough to seriously spook her.

To make matters worse, her cat has now gone missing and she believes this is just another vile act from her tormenter.

Sharon delivered some news via the private investigator. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Amid the worry, the PI summoned her to the caff, as they had an update on the case. They revealed that Sharon had withdrawn funding and the case was considered closed.

A mortified Zoe begged her to reconsider, hoping that she'd be able to give her some tidbits of information that would lead her on the right path to locate her child. Unfortunately, the PI wanted another £3k before they divulged.

Mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) wanted to help but couldn't justify selling one of her business assets, while step-dad Alfie (Shane Richie) wondered whether to trust her claims that she was being targeted.

Could Zoe be making it up to gain sympathy?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.