Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) and Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) have finally escaped Okie's (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) clutches in EastEnders, but there could be terrible consequences to follow.

As viewers saw, Okie was instructed by Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to bring an end to their drugs operation, freeing Harry from the hostage situation they'd put him in.

But with Ravi out of the country, Okie continued to drug him, leaving him for days without food. Meanwhile, Kojo returned from a car show in Cardiff, and was forced straight back into dealing.

George Knight (Colin Salmon) and Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) were led to believe their brother and son were still away, but as their absence lengthened, it became apparent that something suspicious was happening.

Teddy confessed everything he knew to George BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

In today's instalment, Teddy returned from Wales having followed their trail. He knew something was afoot at Kojo's flat, but couldn't gain access to find out.

With nowhere left to turn, he admitted everything to George on the condition that he didn't call the police. It would only land Harry in hot water, and Kojo could be imprisoned or sent back to Ghana should the authorities get involved.

Meanwhile, Kojo had managed to find the key that could free Harry, but he was in a really bad way and collapsed to the ground. Harry urged him to run before Okie returned, as he didn't want him to be caught up in any more drama.

Rushing to No. 1, Kojo explained the situation and the families darted over to George Street. Harry was gone, and Okie had caught up with him.

However, back out on the street, Okie and his cronies were trying to bundle his lifeless body into the back of a van.

The sound of sirens spooked them, and they dropped him onto the road before speeding off. Teddy ran over to his son, urging Kojo to disappear before the police caught up with him.

Okie fled the scene as the police arrived BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

But who called them? It was none other than George, who felt he had to do the right thing to shutdown the operation.

"I'm sorry", he muttered, as the cars pulled up.

Could he have made a grave mistake?

