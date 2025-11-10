EastEnders has officially confirmed the return of Kim Medcalf, and she'll be on our screens within weeks.

Ad

The actress, who first played Sam Mitchell in 2002, is reprising her role for a short stint over the festive period. Making a swift exit in January last year, Sam demanded that brother Phil (Steve McFadden) give her some cash from their Aunt Sal's (Anna Karen) will.

When things didn't go her way, she ousted his affair with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) before stealing the money from his safe and jetting off to Canada.

Now she's set for a huge return – and will come face to face with Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan).

The two women go way back, and were together on the night Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) murdered her husband Den (Leslie Grantham). Chrissie pinned the blame on Zoe, unaware that Sam was watching on and had dealt the fatal blow to his head.

Welcome home, Sam! BBC

Sam initially took the blame for his death, while Zoe got off scot-free. It's undoubtable that old wounds will be reopened when the two reunite!

The BBC soap has teased that "only time will tell if the pair are willing to put their troubles from the past aside", or whether the returnee is seeking revenge.

Could she be the mystery assailant who has targeted Zoe in recent weeks?

There's also the matter of facing a scorned Phil, whose life has also changed immensely since they were last in touch. As viewers will recall, he tried to take his own life and now shares caring responsibilities for his best pal Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), who is living with young-onset dementia.

Let's not forget Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) either – she still blames Zoe for her dad's death, and we imagine will share the same sentiments with Sam!

Sam will be coming face to face with Zoe for the first time in two decades. BBC

Speaking on her return, Medcalf said: “It’s such a joy to be asked to come back to EastEnders, especially as it’s the festive period and you know there will always be plenty of fireworks.

"I love the character of Sam, she always causes drama wherever she goes, but she also has that vulnerable side too, which is great to play.

"It’s also lovely being back on set with the fantastic cast and to see old friends and new faces.”

Executive Producer Ben Wadey added: “I’m delighted to welcome Kim Medcalf back to EastEnders for a short stint later this year.

"It’s no secret that wherever Sam Mitchell goes, drama inevitably follows, and with ex-accomplice Zoe Slater back in the Square, only time will tell if there is space for forgiveness between the pair, or whether battle lines will be drawn.”

Bring on the carnage!

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.