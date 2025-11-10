EastEnders favourite Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) has appeared in court after accidentally knocking down Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).

After selling his Morris Minor to Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) to fund a trip to India with wife Julie (Karen Henthorn), he stole the motor back to go on one last drive.

Due to his young-onset dementia diagnosis, he had forgotten how to operate the car and lost control, seriously injuring the girls.

When Julie stumbled across the situation, she quickly rang an ambulance before ushering him home to cover the tracks. She disposed of his clothing and reassured Nigel that he had done nothing wrong.

Phil was furious to find Nigel had landed himself in hot water. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

However, the next day, he found his blood stained shoes in the bin and decided to do the right thing by admitting everything to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

When best mate Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) returned, he exploded at Julie for taking her eye off the ball and hoped that his trusty lawyer Ritchie Scott (Sîan Webber) could get him off the hook.

In today's instalment, Nigel was worried that he couldn't find his lucky tie ahead of the hearing. Unfortunately, Julie had taken it off to the dry cleaners, something he saw as a bad omen.

Finding him stood at Arthur's Bench, he took a trip down memory lane, recalling a number of former residents who all intended the unveiling of the memorial.

Nigel overheard Ritchie's words in court. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

The two then headed, with Phil, to the magistrate's court.

Ritchie had received an update on the case, with prosecutors deciding that Nigel didn't have the mental capacity to be charged with the crime. It was seen as a victory for Julie and Phil, though they didn't realise that he had overheard every word.

Horrified by the decline in his cognitive ability, Nigel retreated to Albert Square, feeling like he should've received some form of punishment for his actions.

