EastEnders has confirmed a major character death this week as the consequences of Kojo Asare's (Dayo Koleosho) drugs storyline are revealed.

Viewers have watched Kojo fall victim to cuckooing in recent weeks on the BBC One soap, with Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) using his flat to carry out drugs operations for Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), while also using Kojo as a mule.

As fans will know, Harry eventually grew troubled by the increasing exploitation of Kojo, which led Ravi and Okie to begin fearing that he was going to expose their drug selling scheme – and hold him hostage in Kojo's flat.

The storyline reached a climax last week as Harry and Kojo finally broke free from Okie’s clutches, but their ordeal is far from over as they’re forced to have one final reckoning with Okie in upcoming scenes.

In scenes set to air this week, Harry and Kojo find themselves face-to-face with Okie and, after an argument breaks out about the extent of information they have both revealed to the police, Harry accidentally fatally stabs Okie as he attempts to protect himself.

Okie and Ravi in EastEnders. BBC

EastEnders has worked with Causeway and National Autistic Society as well as experts in the field to ensure the cuckooing element of the story, while The Ben Kinsella Trust has advised on Okie’s fatal stabbing scenes in order to ensure the story is accurate and handled as sensitively as possible.

Ben Wadey, Executive Producer, said of the storyline: “At EastEnders, we’re proud to tell stories that reflect the real challenges people face, and Kojo’s cuckooing storyline is one that feels especially important. Cuckooing is a form of exploitation that too often goes unseen and hasn’t featured on EastEnders before.

"Through Kojo’s experience we hope to have shined a light on how easily vulnerable people can be manipulated and isolated - something that can happen in any community, but feels particularly resonant in a city like London, where people live side by side and yet can still slip through the cracks.

"Working closely with experts and charities, our aim has been to tell this story with care and authenticity, and to raise awareness as to how to identify the signs of exploitation and the importance of reaching out for help.”

Helen Ball, CEO at Causeway, added: “Causeway are proud to have supported EastEnders on this important and timely storyline. Cuckooing is a cruel and dehumanising form of exploitation where the home of someone vulnerable is taken over by criminals.

"We were grateful to EastEnders for the opportunity to work with their team on the research behind this storyline and we hope that by shining a light on cuckooing, EastEnders can help raise awareness of the issue and help people spot the signs of grooming and exploitation around them.”

Dr Judith Brown, Head of Evidence and Research at the National Autistic Society, added: “It’s a privilege to work with the EastEnders team on such a painful yet significant storyline about Kojo’s ‘cuckooing’ or home takeover. We thank the entire EastEnders team for focusing on a genuine issue that impacts the lives of autistic people.

"The awful truth is that autistic people are more at risk of abuse, victimisation and exploitation than non-autistic people. Because autistic people can find it hard to interpret social cues, emotions and inferred meaning, some may not always recognise manipulative or dangerous behaviours from others. We hope this storyline encourages any autistic person or parent of autistic children to learn what abuse and exploitation can look like.”

