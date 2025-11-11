EastEnders is lining up a surprise new romance for Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) in the wake of her attack at the hands of vile step-son Joel Marshall (Max Murray).

Ad

Things turn sour during the quiz night and she lashes out towards a man, forcing an unlikely resident to rush to her rescue – and offer a shoulder to cry on.

Next door, Suki and Eve Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal and Heather Peace) are concerned that Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) drug dealing could cast a shadow over their adoption process, which is further fuelled when the family erupts into a state of anger during a meeting with their social worker.

Meanwhile, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) is finally convinced that step-daughter Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) is being targeted, and Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) is roped into another criminal deed with Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness).

Here's a look at everything happening in Albert Square between Monday 17th - Thursday 20th November.

5 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Vicki Fowler shares a surprise kiss with Zack Hudson

We didn't see this coming! BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Vicki gets some bad news to start her week – Joel is planning to plead not guilty to attacking her. Heading to The Vic to take her mind off things, her relationship with Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) begins to improve when they end up on the same quiz team.

However, she soon becomes concerned by the behaviour of Chelsea Fox's (Zaraah Abrahams) date Damon, and is shocked to hear him on the phone to his wife. Disgusted by his behaviour, she boldly announced to everyone that he's a cheat.

Later, after spotting the man walking into the laundrette, she follows him to start another argument. When he approaches her, she panics, and pushes him to the floor. During his fall, he knocks his head.

Vicki intervenes in Chelsea's date. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Luckily, Zack rushes to her rescue. The two have a heart-to-hear about how much her life has changed in the wake of Joel's attack, and things soon turn passionate.

As they lock lips, her great aunt Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) strolls in and catches them in the cast. Vicki and Zack beg her not to tell Sharon.

The next day, Ross pledges his support to Vicki before visiting Joel, begging him to plead guilty so that she won't have to face court. Meanwhile, Zack issues an apology to Kathy, hoping she'll realise that he's not trying to exploit her at a vulnerable time.

She advises him to focus on son Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman).

Vicki and Zack are caught in the act! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, Ross makes a big gesture to show his commitment to Vicki, but she's left unimpressed.

2. Tensions surrounding Ravi Gulati cause chaos

Suki and Eve decide that Ravi should stay away. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

It's the day of Suki and Eve's adoption assessment, and the two are nervous. Matters aren't made any easier when they try to get in the middle of Ravi's tensions with his family.

Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) is unable to forgive him and storms into the living room, shouting her mouth off about how angry she is. Little does she realise, assessor Robin has overheard everything.

Avani (Aaliyah James) and Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) soon join in with their mother's fury, something which leads to Eve deciding that they can't have Ravi in the house moving forward. He accepts their decision, but things take a turn for the worse when a group of men drag him away.

The next day, he arrives home, badly beaten. Suki and Eve are thrilled to hear they're through to the next stage of the adoption process.

3. Anna Knight and Freddie Slater reunite ahead of their exits

Could the two leave together, or is Freddie's heart about to be broken? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On the quiz night, Zoe does her best Cilla Black imitation and plays matchmaker between Freddie (Bobby Brazier) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

Surprisingly, despite Anna deciding to go travelling, the two rekindle things. Could the pair leave together?

4. Zoe Slater's tormenter leaves evidence at the scene

Alfie realises that Zoe could be telling the truth. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zoe is soon brought crashing down to earth when she realises that someone has left some bad reviews online for the pub – and she's been mentioned.

Alfie remains suspicious of her, believing that she's targeting herself to get sympathy. However, he continues to appease Kat's (Jessie Wallace) concerns for her daughter by asking Freddie to investigate who could be behind the nasty comments.

BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Later, Alfie demands that Zoe leaves, but the argument is disrupted by a disturbance from the barrel store and a threatening message left behind. He apologises for doubting her, and the mystery deepens when an earring is discovered on the floor.

Could it belong to Zoe's tormentor?

5. Jasmine Fisher convinces Oscar Branning to commit a crime

Jasmine ropes Oscar into breaking into the surgery... BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Oscar is determined to get to know Jasmine better, but is left shocked when she steals Anthony's (Nicholas Bailey) keys to the Panesar House surgery.

Despite Oscar's better judgement, the two break into the GP practice, and when inside, Jasmine secretly logs into the computer to find some information.

What is she trying to uncover?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.