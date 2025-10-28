EastEnders has cast Eve Panesar-Unwin's (Heather Peace) mum, and she will be on our screens next week.

As viewers will recall, Eve has something of an estranged relationship with her mother following a troubled upbringing.

The animosity was sparked following the death of her identical twin sister Erica in a road traffic collision in 1993. Eve's parents blamed her for the death despite not being responsible, and later – when she came out as gay – her father berated her.

Her mother and aunt joined in with the tirade of homophobic abuse and she decided to cut ties with the family at the age of 19.

In more recent years she's plucked up the bravery to visit them and try to make amends – though told wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) of their reservations about their marriage and they failed to attend their ceremony last year.

Eve also explained that they said she would never have the capabilities to become a mother, which is why she had never considered having a child before.

Now that the two are about to begin their adoption journey, Eve's mum Norma is about to stroll into Walford. She will be portrayed by actress Jessica Turner.

Soap fans may recognise her from roles in Doctors, The Bill and Heartbeat. Jessica has also starred in '80s comedy Terry and June, Prime Suspect, Midsomer Murders and Law and Order: UK.

Norma has reservations about Eve's plans to become a parent. BBC BBC

In upcoming scenes, Eve is nervous ahead of Norma's arrival. They're hoping to kickstart the adoption procedure with a glowing reference from the Unwin patriarch, which could be a difficult ask.

To their surprise, Norma agrees, and the couple do their best to impress her and show that they will make great parents. After all, this was Suki's idea, and Eve knows that her mum has the ability to jeopardise everything.

Unfortunately, things don't quite go to plan when Norma begins to question whether Eve will make a good mother.

This is enough for Eve to have second thoughts, and she tells Suki that she doesn't want to go ahead with the plan. Suki is naturally devastated, and turns to an unlikely source for some help – Lily Slater (Lillia Turner).

Norma's first scenes will air on Monday 3rd November.

