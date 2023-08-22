Erica had been blamed in court for being drunk when she stepped out into the road, and Eve was incensed that this had earned Caz a shorter prison sentence at the time.

Although Caz wanted to make amends, Eve went on the rampage - and thanks to manipulative stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis), Eve was kicked out by Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Tonight, Eve's ex-lover Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) found her sleeping on the bench in Albert Square gardens, and she took Eve for a coffee. Broken, Eve explained what she hadn't been able to tell Stacey before - that Caz had been drunk when she knocked Erica down.

Eve and Suki headed to the police station, where Eve gave a detective the new information about Erica's death. But she was frustrated to hear that Caz had served her time, and that there was nothing to be done.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Furious, Eve took things out on Suki and told her: "Walk away. It's what you're good at." Eve then headed to The Albert to get drunk, but Suki urged Stacey to help her look for Eve.

Although creepy Theo had lied that he saw Eve laughing that morning, Stace joined Suki - but by the time they got to the bar, Eve had met up with Caz again.

As Eve nursed a bottle of vodka, she led Caz down an alley and attacked her. Suki, Stacey and Theo found her trying to strangle Caz, fuelled with unresolved anger over Erica's untimely death.

Putting a stop to Eve's actions, Stacey took Caz back to her house, while Suki looked after Eve.

Bryony Afferson as Caz Johnston with a bloodied mouth and crying as Eve holds her throat in EastEnders. BBC

Theo, meanwhile, sneakily urged Caz to report Eve to the police, which Suki overheard. It was up to Stacey to talk Caz out of it as she revealed just how much she needed Eve around, and Caz later returned to speak to Eve.

More like this

She asked Eve to recount her life story, and Eve coldly confirmed how lonely she had been after losing Erica and being kicked out by her parents.

Although Caz was clearly looking for something more reassuring, Eve instructed her to leave and never come back. With Stacey welcoming Eve back into the family, can she move on with her life?

Read more:

EastEnders double bills air on Tuesday and Thursday this week at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.