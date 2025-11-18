EastEnders favourite Alice Haig has revealed that Vicki Fowler could be "torn" between Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) after kissing the latter in today's episode.

As viewers saw yesterday, Vicki intervened on Chelsea Fox's (Zaraah Abrahams) night with a married man, noticing that he was ordering her double measures in a bid to take advantage.

She then heard him on the phone to his wife, and warned Chelsea against pursuing something serious. In her eyes, all men were the same and saw women as sexual objects.

In comes after being violently attacked by stepson Joel Marshall (Max Murray), who had become indoctrinated into a vile, misogynistic online community.

Vicki clocked some unusual behaviour from Chelsea's date. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Later, Vicki had another run in with Chelsea's date, Damon. She followed him into the launderette and an argument ensued. When he walked towards Vicki, she pushed him to the ground and knocked him unconscious.

Luckily, Zack rushed to her rescue today.

"Zack turning up at the right moment and helping Vicki is a massive thing for her," Haig explained.

"The heart of the problem for Vicki at the moment is that she feels let down by Ross and believes he had many opportunities to stand up for her and make sure she was safe.

"To have somebody fighting her corner, caring for her and looking out for her is quite a powerful thing."

As Damon woke, he insisted that he leave and not pursue the matter further. Vicki watched on terrified of the consequences, though luckily she managed to walk away from the situation.

Zack came to Vicki's rescue. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Back at home, she opened up about her recent turmoil, asking Zack whether he really wanted to know what was going on in her head.

Haig continued: "Vicki isn’t one to be vulnerable and she doesn’t want to feel like she does so it takes a lot for her to confide in Zack.

"But Zack is being such a good support to her in that moment, he’s listening, understanding and caring. That makes it easier for her to share how she’s feeling."

Their conversation then turned playful, as Vicki discovered Zack was using a dating app. She tried to grab his phone to take a look at his profile, and the two ended up locking lips.

Is Vicki torn between two men? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Just moments later, her great aunt Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) walked in, catching them in a moment of passion.

She begged Kath not to tell sister Sharon (Letitia Dean) or mum Michelle, explaining that it happened in the heat of the moment and it's not something either she or Zack want to explore.

Vicki was then left riddled with guilt when Ross arrived, assuring her that despite the situation with Joel, he would continue to stand by her.

At the end of the night, she and Zack shared flirty texts with one another. Could a new relationship be on the horizon?

Ross promised he'd stand by her. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"Well Vicki insists to Kathy that this is just a moment of madness, and it will never happen again but who knows?

"I think it'd be brilliant because Zack and Ross have such different energies and characters, but they're also both really great men.

"I can completely understand why Vicky might be torn between them!"

