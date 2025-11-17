EastEnders' Vicki Fowler commits serious assault after Joel Marshall news in BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Monday's episode of EastEnders, which airs on BBC One at 7.30pm or can be streamed on BBC iPlayer now.
Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) has spiralled in EastEnders after learning that vile step-son Joel Marshall (Max Murray) plans to plead not guilty to attacking her.
The incident has left her shaken and untrusting of men, and after launching a verbal attack on one fella in Harry's Barn last week, she's now leapt to Chelsea Fox's (Zaraah Abrahams) defence.
In today's instalment, Vicki and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) sat down with a liaison officer to hear what Joel intended to plead at his hearing. He continues to see no fault in his actions, and is painting the assault as self defence.
After initially deciding not to leave the house, she was coaxed over to The Vic for the weekly quiz night and began to make small steps of progress with Joel's dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw). The two enjoyed a drink together and sparks were flying, but she then noticed some unusual behaviour from Chelsea's date, Damon.
He was ordering her triple measures in drinks, clearly wanting to get her drunk and take advantage. Vicki challenged the man, and was later horrified to hear him on the phone to his wife.
Chelsea told her to back off - explaining that she knew he was married - but that didn't excuse the fact he was clearly just another man who thought he could get away with using a woman.
Later, Damon approached Vicki and Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) in McKlunkys and spouted more misogynistic ideologies. Vicki was repulsed, and the argument continued when they bumped into one another at the launderette.
He wasn't backing down on his words and as things began to get heated, walked towards her.
Having been in this situation with Joel, she pushed him to defend herself - and he fell to the floor, knocking his head on the way down.
Has Vicki landed herself in hot water?
Read more:
- EastEnders airs shocking sacrifice following brutal death in early BBC iPlayer release
- 5 EastEnders spoilers next week: Surprise new romance for Vicki Fowler as Joel Marshall pledges to plead not guilty
EastEnders confirms explosive return of Mitchell icon this Christmas - but why have they returned?
- EastEnders confirms unexpected pregnancy for major character in BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders' George Knight makes a bold move as Kojo Asare and Harry Mitchell escape Okie's clutches in BBC iPlayer release
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.