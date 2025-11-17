Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) has spiralled in EastEnders after learning that vile step-son Joel Marshall (Max Murray) plans to plead not guilty to attacking her.

The incident has left her shaken and untrusting of men, and after launching a verbal attack on one fella in Harry's Barn last week, she's now leapt to Chelsea Fox's (Zaraah Abrahams) defence.

In today's instalment, Vicki and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) sat down with a liaison officer to hear what Joel intended to plead at his hearing. He continues to see no fault in his actions, and is painting the assault as self defence.

Vicki clocked some unusual behaviour from Chelsea's date. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

After initially deciding not to leave the house, she was coaxed over to The Vic for the weekly quiz night and began to make small steps of progress with Joel's dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw). The two enjoyed a drink together and sparks were flying, but she then noticed some unusual behaviour from Chelsea's date, Damon.

He was ordering her triple measures in drinks, clearly wanting to get her drunk and take advantage. Vicki challenged the man, and was later horrified to hear him on the phone to his wife.

Chelsea told her to back off - explaining that she knew he was married - but that didn't excuse the fact he was clearly just another man who thought he could get away with using a woman.

Later, Damon approached Vicki and Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) in McKlunkys and spouted more misogynistic ideologies. Vicki was repulsed, and the argument continued when they bumped into one another at the launderette.

Vicki wasn't prepared to allow another man to treat her like Joel did. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

He wasn't backing down on his words and as things began to get heated, walked towards her.

Having been in this situation with Joel, she pushed him to defend herself - and he fell to the floor, knocking his head on the way down.

Has Vicki landed herself in hot water?

