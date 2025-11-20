EastEnders has seemingly 'confirmed' who is targeting Zoe Slater (played by Michelle Ryan) - though could it be a red-herring?

Ad

Poor Zoe has been the victim of a cruel hate campaign for weeks. First came the smashed pictures that were splattered with fake blood, then strange noises coming from the Queen Vic barrel store.

If that wasn't bad enough, her beloved cat Mini Mo then went missing, before suddenly turning up in a carrier under her bed.

Zoe was convinced that Vicki was to blame. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and stepdad Alfie (Shane Richie) unwilling to believe her claims, Zoe then fabricated another incident, destroying a collection of family photos.

This week, amid Alfie's uncertainty, the trio were startled by yet another disturbance in the barrel store. Someone had clearly been in there, before spray painting a threatening message on the door.

With confirmation that somebody really was targeting Zoe, Kat and Alfie had no choice but to support her.

In today's instalment, Alfie found a paint stained earring in the alleyway behind the pub. Zoe made it her mission to find out who had dropped it there - convinced that it belonged to Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig).

Going rogue, she smashed a pane of glass in Vicki's door and let herself into her house. Rifling through her jewellery, she couldn't find a matching piece and was soon caught in the act by Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

Could Jean be responsible? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She marched Zoe home, and Kat apologised for the trouble. If they were going to get to the bottom of the situation, they'd have to do it properly.

However, later that night, the culprit seemed to step forward and reveal themselves to Kat and Alfie. It was none other than Jean Slater (Gillian Wright)!

She thanked them for finding her missing earring, but is she really the one coming after Zoe?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.