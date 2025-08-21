**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Thursday 21st August 2025 BBC iPlayer episode of EastEnders.**

Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) may have just sealed his fate over his secret attack on Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) in EastEnders.

Guilt-ridden that he hurt Patrick during a desperate robbery to pay off dangerous gangsters, Oscar has befriended the vulnerable man over playing dominoes, and Patrick later invited Oscar to join his stag party.

Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) is aware of Oscar's crime, and previously blackmailed Oscar and his big sister Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) for the stolen cash!

But Howie was fuming that Oscar was getting close to Patrick, and he warned him off.

Oscar's uncle Jack (Scott Maslen) spotted the exchange, and he questioned his nephew over what was going on with Howie.

After Oscar dismissed Jack's probing, the teen arrived at the stag do and led a card game with Patrick, Jack and their pals.

But when Howie started a row with Oscar, it triggered a panic attack for poor Patrick.

Jack's detective instincts led him to do some digging with Lauren, who failed to reveal the truth but did tell Jack that Oscar had been sleeping with a knife in his room, and that he had almost attacked Peter Beale (Thomas Law) out of fear.

When Jack confronted Oscar and said that Lauren had told him "everything", Oscar assumed that Jack knew about what he did to Patrick.

But when Oscar claimed he hadn't known Patrick would be at home that night, a stunned Jack realised that Oscar was behind Patrick's injuries and subsequent trauma!

Next week, Oscar himself comes clean to Patrick, but how will Jack react, and will Oscar face punishment?

