EastEnders airs game-changing Oscar Branning twist in BBC iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for the episode airing Thursday 21st August 2025.
**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Thursday 21st August 2025 BBC iPlayer episode of EastEnders.**
Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) may have just sealed his fate over his secret attack on Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) in EastEnders.
Guilt-ridden that he hurt Patrick during a desperate robbery to pay off dangerous gangsters, Oscar has befriended the vulnerable man over playing dominoes, and Patrick later invited Oscar to join his stag party.
Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) is aware of Oscar's crime, and previously blackmailed Oscar and his big sister Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) for the stolen cash!
But Howie was fuming that Oscar was getting close to Patrick, and he warned him off.
Oscar's uncle Jack (Scott Maslen) spotted the exchange, and he questioned his nephew over what was going on with Howie.
After Oscar dismissed Jack's probing, the teen arrived at the stag do and led a card game with Patrick, Jack and their pals.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
But when Howie started a row with Oscar, it triggered a panic attack for poor Patrick.
Jack's detective instincts led him to do some digging with Lauren, who failed to reveal the truth but did tell Jack that Oscar had been sleeping with a knife in his room, and that he had almost attacked Peter Beale (Thomas Law) out of fear.
When Jack confronted Oscar and said that Lauren had told him "everything", Oscar assumed that Jack knew about what he did to Patrick.
But when Oscar claimed he hadn't known Patrick would be at home that night, a stunned Jack realised that Oscar was behind Patrick's injuries and subsequent trauma!
Next week, Oscar himself comes clean to Patrick, but how will Jack react, and will Oscar face punishment?
Read more:
- EastEnders needs to complete the Branning reunion with a Tanya return
- 5 EastEnders spoilers next week: Anthony Trueman returns and Alfie Moon makes Zoe Slater confession
- EastEnders' Ravi Gulati faces big dilemma after Priya Nandra-Hart reunion in BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders advanced spoilers confirm Anthony Trueman return date – and another character comeback
- EastEnders airs disturbing threat from Joel Marshall in BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders airs huge consequences for Suki Panesar-Unwin in early BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders' Michelle Ryan reveals her dream cast member return for reunion with Zoe
- EastEnders' Jessie Wallace wants a Mitchell-style flashback to Kat’s childhood
- EastEnders airs surprise passion for unexpected pairing in early BBC iPlayer release
- Zoe Slater's biggest and best EastEnders moments – from Kat bombshell to Den Watts murder
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.