In May, EastEnders director Owen Tooth made history as the first disabled director of the BBC One soap.

Not only did he get to execute his vision on a whole week's worth of episodes, but the final instalment was somewhat standalone, following Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) dementia symptoms worsening on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Convinced that it was 1995, he saw visions of ex-wife Debbie and her daughter Clare, with scenes mirroring those from three decades ago.

It culminated with the reopening of The Queen Vic following a devastating fire, and Nige joining his neighbours for a celebration.

Tooth directed the full week of episodes. BBC

Tooth, who is part of this year's BAFTA Breakthrough cohort, had quite a journey to get to Albert Square.

"I really set my sights on EastEnders. I was messaging them all the time, if anything remotely positive happened in my career I’d message them straight away," he explains, having worked on Channel 4's Big Boys and the latest series of Horrible Histories.

"I was also watching the show and analysing it, breaking down the scenes and working out – really technically – how I’d have shot the scene and made it work in the time they’ve got to make it. I wanted to show them I was ready, as a director, to do it."

He also credits his "champions inside the team", Head of Drama Kate Oates and Training Executive Kris Green, for helping to promote him.

Tooth is part of this year's BAFTA Breakthrough cohort. BAFTA/Hollie Fernando

Tooth had shadowed at Hollyoaks prior to joining the EastEnders crew, though there were a number of differences between the productions.

"Hollyoaks is now shot single camera, whereas EastEnders is three or four multi-cam. Technically it’s really difficult.

"The best thing about being [at EastEnders] was that you have an office to work in and can also go on set and watch other directors working. Director Jamie Annett was really welcoming for me to hang out and see what he was doing, and get a feel for the rhythm and the pace.

"It really taught me something. The more I pitched to then-Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw, the more he had actually amplified that and said: 'Why don’t you go a bit further and try something more?'

Nigel believed it was 1995, and that he was attending a party organised by Arthur Fowler. BBC

"I realised that I’d believed people when they said that your job as a director is to match the format and toe the line effectively, but when I got there, I found that the reality is they’re really excited with the more you can bring to it. Directing that episode really opened my eyes to how playful you can be and how much fun you can have with it.

"The team love it when someone comes in and is excited to be there. I wanted to make the set the happiest place on earth."

Now that Oates and Green have opened the door for him to work on the soap, he's hoping that his story will allow other crew with disabilities to follow suit.

Tooth thanks Kate Oates for championing his talent. Richard Grassie/Radio Times

"I think that people are finally listening and change is beginning to happen. There’s some brilliant organisations that are helping champion that and make it happen.

"For me, I split my focus on pushing my career forward and then figuring out how I can hold that door open for others to follow through."

Regarding the actors that he worked alongside, Tooth described Paul Bradley as "so fun", adding that he was excited to direct his performance after watching his performances in Red Dwarf and The Young Ones as a child.

And as for Phil Mitchell legend Steve McFadden: "His performance this year has been incredible. Hair-raisingly brilliant. I only had a few scenes with him but it was so good to meet him and tell him how fantastic he was.

"I was pleasantly surprised how lovely everyone was."

The BAFTA Breakthrough UK programme is an initiative supported by Netflix, which showcases and helps accelerate the careers of the next generation of film, fames and TV talent.

