It's the television highlight of the year – the EastEnders Christmas special.

As the days turn colder, things start to heat up in Walford, with the BBC One soap lining up a whole host of festive treats across December.

There's been some iconic moments over the years, from Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) serving wife Angie (Anita Dobson) the divorce papers to the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) at the hands of six of Albert Square's finest.

It's going to be a tough job to match previous years, but as ghosts of the past (Pat Evans, we're looking at you) return and villains of the future emerge, it's bound to be eventful.

We also get a look into the future, with thanks to a New Year's flash-forward instalment.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's EastEnders action...

EastEnders Christmas 2025 preview

1. Kat Moon is conflicted during Zoe Slater's torment

Kat is at a loose end with Zoe. BBC

It's been a tough few months for Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan), who is desperate to reunite with the son she left in hospital in 2006.

Amid her search, a mystery assailant has been targeting her – defacing photos, making a disturbance in the barrel store, stealing her beloved cat Mini Mo and leaving threatening messages at The Queen Vic.

Her mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) has stood by her side throughout the turmoil, but as the search for answers brings more shocking secrets to the forefront, her motherly love is tested.

2. Ghosts of Christmas past return to help Nigel Bates

Pat's back for a very special episode. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Deep breath... Pat's back! Barry's back! Pam St Clement and Shaun Williamson are reprising their roles as part of a special episode looking at Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) dementia.

After an eventful night in the pub unveiling his homemade film, the two appear from beyond the grave in a unique journey back to the '90s.

Speaking on her return, St Clement said: “I was both surprised and excited to be asked back to tread the streets of Walford once again and to be involved in Nigel’s touching dementia storyline.

Nigel is also joined by Barry. BBC

"It was lovely to be welcomed back by those with whom I had worked for so long. It was just like coming home.”

Williamson added: "It was a complete shock getting the call to go back to Albert Square, but so exciting! I have to admit to a few nerves (loads!) when I walked back onto the set of The Queen Victoria, but it was so great to work with old friends and colleagues on such a brilliant episode.

"Just goes to show, you never know what’s around the corner!"

3. Max Branning flashes forward to 2027

A special episode has been confirmed. BBC

As Max Branning (Jake Wood) settles back into Walford life, he's hit with a series of revelations that leave him not only infuriated, but also regretful.

There's the secret daughter he fathered with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and a vengeful Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) awaiting his comeback so that she can settle old scores regarding the death of her son Steven.

On New Year's Day, everything changes for Max, as an EastEnders first will see the action skyrocket exactly one year into the future. But what will 2027 hold for the Brannings and those around them?

There's a big year ahead for the Branning clan. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking of the episode, EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey said: “For the first time in the show’s history, we’re going to be offering our viewers an entire flash-forward episode set on New Year’s Day 2027.

"2026 is going to be full of drama in Walford, especially for the Brannings, and the episode is sure to raise plenty of questions on how Max has got himself, and his family, into such predicaments, but all is not what it seems, so stay tuned for 2026 to find out how and why..."

4. Sam Mitchell's return is on the horizon

Is Sam back to settle old scores? BBC

Kim Medcalf is reprising her role as Sam Mitchell for a new story within the coming weeks – and will come face to face with Zoe! It's undoubtable that old wounds will be reopened when the two reunite.

The show has teased that "only time will tell if the pair are willing to put their troubles from the past aside", or whether the returnee is seeking revenge.

Speaking on her return, Medcalf said: “It’s such a joy to be asked to come back to EastEnders, especially as it’s the festive period and you know there will always be plenty of fireworks.

Sam will be coming face to face with Zoe for the first time in two decades. BBC

"I love the character of Sam, she always causes drama wherever she goes, but she also has that vulnerable side too, which is great to play.

"It’s also lovely being back on set with the fantastic cast and to see old friends and new faces.”

Wadey added: “I’m delighted to welcome Kim Medcalf back to EastEnders for a short stint later this year.

"It’s no secret that wherever Sam Mitchell goes, drama inevitably follows, and with ex-accomplice Zoe Slater back in the Square, only time will tell if there is space for forgiveness between the pair, or whether battle lines will be drawn.”

