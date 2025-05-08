Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) remained convinced it was 1995 as he got invested in the celebrations to mark the end of the war, speaking of the late Peggy Mitchell's (Barbara Windsor) efforts towards the 50th anniversary.

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) couldn't bring herself to tell Nigel that, due to his dementia, he had got the year wrong.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) wasn't sure about keeping this from Nigel, but Jean rallied round to get a party up and running.

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter, Emma Barton as Honey Mitchell and Perry Fenwick as Billy Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Although local reaction to the pub's relaunch had been downbeat due to the loss of Martin Fowler (James Bye), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) agreed to open The Queen Vic when Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) got into the spirit of the occasion.

Meanwhile, Nigel imagined standing with his late wife Debbie and a young version of her daughter Clare at the war memorial.

Jean was later taken aback when Nigel kissed her, sadly thinking she was Debbie.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) remembered family members who tragically lost their lives during the conflict, from soldiers to young children who died during air raids.

Nigel referenced Christopher Fowler, the father of Arthur Fowler (Bill Treacher).

Throughout the episode, footage from the real-life war effort at home played out and, as characters raised a toast with the phrase "we will remember them", market favourite Shrimpy (Ben Champniss) took to the piano to play tunes from the era.

As everyone danced, EastEnders played out with the unforgettable song We'll Meet Again by Vera Lynn.

It was a fitting way to honour an important milestone in history, while the residents also kept Martin in their thoughts as his engraved tankard sat in pride of place behind the bar.

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist Admiral Nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.