EastEnders airs moving VE Day tribute in The Queen Vic in iPlayer release
*Warning: Contains spoilers for Thursday 8th May's EastEnders episode, airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.*
**Warning: Contains spoilers for today's EastEnders episode (8th May 2025), airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.**
BBC soap EastEnders has aired a moving tribute to those who served in World War Two on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) remained convinced it was 1995 as he got invested in the celebrations to mark the end of the war, speaking of the late Peggy Mitchell's (Barbara Windsor) efforts towards the 50th anniversary.
Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) couldn't bring herself to tell Nigel that, due to his dementia, he had got the year wrong.
Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) wasn't sure about keeping this from Nigel, but Jean rallied round to get a party up and running.
Although local reaction to the pub's relaunch had been downbeat due to the loss of Martin Fowler (James Bye), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) agreed to open The Queen Vic when Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) got into the spirit of the occasion.
Meanwhile, Nigel imagined standing with his late wife Debbie and a young version of her daughter Clare at the war memorial.
Jean was later taken aback when Nigel kissed her, sadly thinking she was Debbie.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) remembered family members who tragically lost their lives during the conflict, from soldiers to young children who died during air raids.
Nigel referenced Christopher Fowler, the father of Arthur Fowler (Bill Treacher).
Throughout the episode, footage from the real-life war effort at home played out and, as characters raised a toast with the phrase "we will remember them", market favourite Shrimpy (Ben Champniss) took to the piano to play tunes from the era.
As everyone danced, EastEnders played out with the unforgettable song We'll Meet Again by Vera Lynn.
It was a fitting way to honour an important milestone in history, while the residents also kept Martin in their thoughts as his engraved tankard sat in pride of place behind the bar.
Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist Admiral Nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.
Read more:
- EastEnders airs Cindy Beale blackmail twist in early iPlayer release
- 4 EastEnders spoilers next week: Cindy Beale exposes Kathy Cotton's affair with Harvey Monroe
- EastEnders confirms special VE Day episode to mark 80 years since historic event
- EastEnders spoilers reveal Cindy’s explosive return as happy event is ruined
- EastEnders legend Shona McGarty teases new music a year on from Whitney's exit
- EastEnders confirmed to receive one of BAFTA's highest honours with new award
- Danny Dyer says EastEnders producer "didn't like the Carters" following soap exit
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.