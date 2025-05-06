Elsewhere, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) ends up in a row with Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) over their respective kids Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and Joel Marshall (Max Murray).

Also, troubled Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) makes a mistake with Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) as she tries to support him.

Finally, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) aims to convince Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to make up with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Here are all the details.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Cindy Beale exposes Kathy Cotton's affair with Harvey Monroe

Kathy Cotton and Harvey Monroe's affair will be exposed. BBC/Kieron McCarron

Harvey prepares for the Slater camping trip, but it's one disaster after another when Jean refuses to go without daughter Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), which upsets granddaughter Lily (Lillia Turner).

Harvey convinces Stacey to come, but Lily is adamant she doesn't want Stacey there. Harvey explodes, heading to the café to seek solace with secret lover Kathy, only to receive the cold shoulder.

Stacey and Lily later make amends, and the Slaters rally to set up a makeshift camp at home when Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) reveals the campervan is no longer available.

Harvey is overcome with guilt and heads to the Square, but when he returns home, Jean proposes!

Harvey is unable to give Jean an answer, and the heartbroken woman flees to the café, where she confides in none other than Kathy.

Is Jean about to get her heart broken? BBC/Jack Barnes

Harvey is tight-lipped when questioned by Alfie, and soon he prepares to tell Jean the truth.

But things go from bad to worse when Jean mistakes Harvey's words as an acceptance of her proposal, and Harvey makes an excuse to leave while the Slaters celebrate.

Harvey heads to see Kathy for a kiss, but they're unaware that Cindy is watching and has recorded the whole encounter!

Cindy later interrupts Kathy and Ian Beale's (Adam Woodyatt) preparations for the baby's welcome home party, before the family gather with friends to celebrate the birth of Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and Peter Beale's (Thomas Law) second child.

Cindy Beale is ready to cause trouble. BBC/Kieron McCarron

But Cindy gatecrashes in The Queen Vic and is shunned by Peter. Meanwhile, Harvey and Jean are asked to the pub to officially announce their engagement.

Feeling cast out once again, Cindy plays the video of Kathy and Harvey kissing for all to see!

The locals reel over the footage as Jean presses Harvey on its contents, while Kathy heads home with Ian and reveals all about her affair.

How will Jean react to Harvey's betrayal?

2. Ravi Gulati and Ross Marshall square up over their kids

Can Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal, centre) save the day? BBC/Kieron McCarron

Ross and girlfriend Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) continue to worry about Joel's behaviour, and Vicki tries to persuade Ross to speak to Ravi and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) about their discovery the previous week.

Ross decides to speak to Avani instead, but Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) spies their conversation from afar and is suspicious of the clandestine chat.

Ross and Avani give different versions of events when questioned about their chat, which only raises Suki's suspicions. This forces Vicki to reveal to Suki that Joel slept with Avani.

Suki tries to speak to Avani about this, but Avani storms out, leading Suki to try and talk to Priya about the situation.

She covers when Ravi is in earshot, and later finds a quiet moment to reveal all to Priya - but Ravi returns home mid-conversation and hears everything.

Ravi heads over to confront Joel, where a fight breaks out between Ross and Ravi.

How will it end? And with Joel having exhibited some worrying behaviour, is this linked to the reason he and Ross had to leave Australia?

3. Harry Mitchell misreads signals from Gina Knight

Is there hope for a Harry and Gina romance? BBC/Jack Barnes

Gina grows concerned for Harry, and secretly reveals all to his parents Nicola (Laura Doddington) and Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) when they accost her over his wellbeing.

Teddy and Nicola head to the Arches to speak to Harry, who dismisses their concerns and later has a go at Gina. Gina denies any wrongdoing, and the pair eventually make amends in The Vic.

But there, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) warns Gina about her growing friendship with Harry.

As the week continues, Harry misreads Gina's signals, and he leaves to take solace in The Vic with his uncle Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick).

Gina goes in search of Harry, but Billy questions her on recent events with Harry, and she heads to The Albert. Will Gina and Harry get on the same page?

We know that Harry recently discovered that Nicola murdered his girlfriend Shireen Bashar, so is this linked to the worry he's causing his loved ones?

4. Linda Carter tries to convince Phil Mitchell to make amends with Sharon Watts

Can Linda Carter persuade Phil to forgive Sharon? BBC

Linda is confused when Phil is reluctant to call Sharon. But then Phil drops the bombshell that Sharon slept with his brother, Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp).

Even so, Linda tries to persuade Phil to speak to Sharon, and as the pair are co-parents to young son Albie (Arthur Gentleman), Phil will surely have to find a way to get along with Sharon despite her betrayal.

Can Linda help Phil get over the awkward situation?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

