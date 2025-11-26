The mystery of Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) tormenter continues in EastEnders. We've seen her accuse just about everybody, and next week will even go as far as pointing the finger at her brother Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall).

Ad

But there's one resident that's largely slipped under the radar – someone who hasn't received the same torrent of abuse from Zoe for their apparent involvement in her targeting.

It's none other than Dr Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey), who is definitely hiding something.

We're just not exactly sure what.

Anthony seemed desperate to reunite with Zoe. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

He and Zoe used to be an item back in the day, but when he attempted to kiss her in September, she pulled away.

In the weeks that followed, a series of mysterious events hit The Queen Vic; defaced pictures, the disappearance of Zoe's cat, disturbances in the barrel store, a barrage of online abuse and a spray painted message on the back door.

There was also the time that a Slater home video – which featured paedophile uncle Harry talking to her mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) - that appeared on the big screen in the boozer, despite the tape being tossed to one side.

Zoe kicked off, and after all of the punters left, Anthony emerged from the toilet. He denied any involvement, and surprisingly, Zoe cooled off and came to the conclusion that her stalker couldn't be him.

However, in tonight's episode, he was spotted doing something very suspicious.

Zoe was warring with Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) again, this time over Freddie Slater's (Bobby Brazier) decision to go travelling. Zoe urged her to let him go, saying that it was selfish to halt his plans.

Anthony was seen looking through pictures of Zoe on his laptop. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Across the Square, Anthony sat scrolling through a number of photos of Zoe that he'd saved onto his laptop. He was pleased when she called him, asking for a place she could escape to for a glass of wine.

The pair soon locked lips, and she began to guide him upstairs. Anthony stood at the bottom of the staircase, seemingly pleased with the outcome.

Is he Zoe's tormenter?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.