In a move absolutely nobody saw coming, EastEnders has confirmed the return of the iconic Pat Evans to Albert Square.

Actress Pam St Clement is reprising her role – which she originally played between 1986 and 2012 – for a special episode, airing next month.

Known for her eccentric wardrobe and eye-catching earrings, her relationships with Frank Butcher (Mike Reid) and Roy Evans (Tony Caunter), and battles with Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor), Pat defined an era of Albert Square drama that can never be matched.

In fact, the character was deemed so important to Peggy that she was brought back (albeit as a vision) for Windsor's final episode in 2016.

St Clement was a regular between 1986 and 2012. Allan Olley/Daily Mirror/MirrorpixGetty Images

It's through this medium that she will return again, this time offering some guidance to Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), who is living with a young-onset dementia diagnosis.

On a number of occasions over the last year, Nige has confused the present day for the mid '90s, mistaking a number of youngsters for his step-daughter Clare (Gemma Bissix) and asking for his first wife Debbie (Nicola Duffett).

Now, as Christmas approaches, Nigel will see another familiar face from his past – as Pat returns to The Queen Vic following an emotional night at his festive film screening, with his dementia symptoms intensifying.

EastEnders continues to work with Dementia UK on the storyline.

Speaking on her return, St Clement said: “I was both surprised and excited to be asked back to tread the streets of Walford once again and to be involved in Nigel’s touching dementia storyline.

"It was lovely to be welcomed back by those with whom I had worked for so long. It was just like coming home.”

Pat is a real Walford icon. Radio Times

Executive Producer Ben Wadey added: “It’s an honour and a privilege to welcome Pam St Clement back to EastEnders for a special episode in Nigel’s ongoing dementia storyline.

"Pat Evans is one of the most cherished and iconic characters to have graced the streets of Walford, and I know I speak on behalf of everyone when I say what a delight it was to see Pat and Pam back in The Queen Vic as she helps Nigel in his time of need.”

This will be the second time that St Clement has returned to the EastEnders universe this year, after contributing to a Ross Kemp-fronted documentary concerning the soap's 40th anniversary.

