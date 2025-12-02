The EastEnders Christmas special is one of the highlights of the festive period, pulling in millions of viewers each year. From Den serving Angie the divorce papers to six Walford women becoming entwined in a murder, it's never a dull day for the Albert Square residents.

Ad

This time is no exception, with a jam-packed two weeks of drama, intrigue and nostalgia.

TV schedules will once again be moved around to facilitate a host of other holiday specials, meaning if you want to catch Pat Evans's (Pam St Clement) return to Walford or find out the identity of Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) tormenter, you'll have to do some adjusting.

There's also an exciting flashforward episode on New Year's Day, giving us a unique look ahead to 2027...

EastEnders Christmas 2025 schedule

St Clement is returning for the first time in nine years. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

The BBC soap usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm, but there are a few changes throughout Christmas week, including two episodes on the big day.

Monday, 22nd December: 7.30pm (30 minutes)

7.30pm (30 minutes) Tuesday, 23rd December: 7.30pm (30 minutes)

7.30pm (30 minutes) Christmas Eve: 6:55pm (30 minutes)

6:55pm (30 minutes) Christmas Day: 7:45pm (30 minutes) and 9:45pm (30 minutes)

7:45pm (30 minutes) and 9:45pm (30 minutes) Boxing Day: 9:30pm (30 minutes)

EastEnders New Year schedule

We soar ahead to 2027 on New Year's Day. BBC

Luckily, things are back to normal during the last week of 2025, heading into 2026.

Monday, 29th December: 7:30pm (30 minutes)

7:30pm (30 minutes) Tuesday, 30th December: 7.30pm (30 minutes)

7.30pm (30 minutes) New Year's Eve: 7:30pm (30 minutes)

7:30pm (30 minutes) New Year's Day: 7:30pm (30 minutes)

7:30pm (30 minutes) Friday, 2nd January: No episode as usual

It's still to be confirmed which episodes will drop early on BBC iPlayer at 6am, though it's likely that some big instalments will be held back until transmission later that day.

A bumper selection of classic EastEnders Christmas crackers will air throughout the evening on BBC Three.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.