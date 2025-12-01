It's almost become streaming tradition now that upon the dawn of a new year also means we get a brand new Harlan Coben thriller to get obsessed with. This time round, we have Run Away – and at long last, we have a trailer for the gripping new series.

Ad

Released today, the trailer not only gives us a glimpse at the leading cast of Run Away but also gives us a window into the drama to come.

As we see in the trailer, things were pretty much picture perfect for Simon (James Nesbitt) and his close-knit family.

The trailer kicks off as they drop off their daughter Paige (Ellie de Lange) to university, with Simon being the typically embarrassing father and Minnie Driver starring as Paige's mother Ingrid, excitedly taking pictures of her daughter as they embark on this new chapter of her life.

James Nesbitt and Ruth Jones in Run Away. Netflix

However, as we soon see, things don't quite go as expected as we get brief snapshots of what's to come: Paige trying to push past her father to leave the house, lots of shouting and the police getting involved.

We're then introduced to Gavin & Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones in the role of private investigator Elena Ravenscroft, who attends a crime scene and reveals she's working alongside the police on a case.

That's when we realise the crossover between the two lead characters, as Elena seems intent on finding Paige for her case, something that Simon obviously can't really help her with as he doesn't know the whereabouts of his daughter.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below.

As the chilling trailer reveals, it's quite a convoluted web of secrets and crime, as Paige's boyfriend is soon found dead, with Simon intent on still finding his daughter.

As well as first looks at Nesbitt and Jones in their leading roles, the trailer also gives us glimpses into the character of Detective Isaac Fagbenle, who is played by Alfred Enoch, and also Jon Pointing (Big Boys).

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Simon (Nesbitt) had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart.

"So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence.

"In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever."

The rest of the Run Away cast includes Gangs of London alum Lucian Msamati, Tracy Ann-Oberman (Code 404), Annette Badland (Ted Lasso), Finty Williams (The A List), Joe McGann (Kaos) and Ingrid Oliver (Sweetpea), as well as Adrian Greensmith (of Coben's Prime Video series Shelter), Ellie Henry (Hollyoaks), Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Silent Witness) and Amy Gledhill (Alma's Not Normal).

Run Away is coming to Netflix on 1st January 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.