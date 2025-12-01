❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Harlan Coben's new Netflix thriller starring Gavin & Stacey icon releases chilling first look trailer
It's almost that time of year for another Harlan Coben thriller to binge-watch.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Monday, 1 December 2025 at 12:00 pm
Authors
Morgan CormackDrama Writer
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad