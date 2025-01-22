He'll be in good company with another all-star line-up set to appear, including Academy Award nominee Minnie Driver and comedy legend Ruth Jones, who recently celebrated the enormous success of the Gavin & Stacey finale.

The story follows a man whose troubled daughter runs away and goes missing, leaving his life in tatters, only to suddenly reappear having developed a drug addiction and become embroiled in a "dangerous underworld".

Read on for more about Netflix's Run Away – the next Harlan Coben thriller for the streaming service.

Run Away does not yet have a confirmed release date on Netflix, but it's likely the show will drop later in 2025.

As of January, filming is getting under way in Manchester and north-west England, meaning it could well be wrapped before springtime arrives.

It's possible that Netflix will opt to save the series until the Christmas period, given that both Stay Close, Fool Me Once and Missing You have seen huge success from dropping during the festive season.

We'll update this page with more information on Run Away's release date as it comes in.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Run Away cast

James Nesbitt as Dominic Calligan in Missing You. Thomas Wood/Netflix

Harlan Coben dramas on Netflix always attract some major names, with Run Away being no exception.

James Nesbitt will lead the cast of the series as a father estranged from his missing daughter, making this his third collaboration with Coben after Stay Close and Missing You.

On repeating the team-up, Coben told TUDUM: "Jimmy just has so much range. He's so natural and authentic at all times. He's an empathetic actor in the sense that he feels, and then you feel for him."

Ellie de Lange (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light) co-stars as his troubled daughter, Paige, while Gavin & Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones and The Witcher: Blood Origin's Minnie Driver are also confirmed for leading roles.

Coben said of De Lange (via TUDUM): "Ellie really captured both the strength and the frailty of this character of Paige — what she's going through and the secrets that she’s keeping. There's a lot that she has to evoke here and emote in this character."

The supporting cast is set to include The Couple Next Door's Alfred Enoch and Gangs of London alum Lucian Msamati, alongside Jon Pointing (Big Boys), Tracy Ann-Oberman (Code 404), Annette Badland (Ted Lasso), Finty Williams (The A List), Joe McGann (Kaos) and Ingrid Oliver (Sweetpea).

The series has also recruited some up-and-coming talent, including Adrian Greensmith (of Coben's Prime Video series Shelter), Ellie Henry (Hollyoaks), Maeve Courtier-Lilley (Silent Witness) and Amy Gledhill (Alma's Not Normal).

Here's the full list of Run Away cast and characters announced so far:

James Nesbitt as Simon Greene

Ruth Jones as Elena Ravenscroft

Minnie Driver as Ingrid Greene

Alfred Enoch as Isaac Fagbenle

Lucian Msamati as Cornelius Faber

Jon Pointing as Ash

Ellie de Lange as Paige Greene

Adrian Greensmith as Sam Greene

Ellie Henry as Anya Greene

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Jessica Kinberg

Annette Badland as Lou

Ingrid Oliver as Yvonne

Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Dee Dee

Finty Williams as Enid Corval

Joe McGann as Wiley Corval

Amy Gledhill as Ruby Todd

Run Away plot: What is it about?

Author Harlan Coben. Lia Toby/Getty Images

The synopsis for Run Away, courtesy of Netflix, reads: "Simon (Nesbitt) had the perfect life – loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige (de Lange) ran away and everything fell apart.

"So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she's not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence.

"In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever."

Is there a trailer for Run Away?

There is no Run Away trailer just yet, but we'll update this page once any footage arrives.

Run Away is coming soon to Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.