What’s the view from your sofa?

My telly – I’ve got a big flatscreen smart TV plus one in my bedroom for when I’m ill or hungover. And my BAFTA is on the fireplace. I know some people put them in the toilet, but I think that’s a bit arrogant. Although someone did tell me they put theirs in the toilet by the mirror so that when people are having a private moment, they can hold it up and do their own speech. I like that.

What have you been watching recently?

I just watched Big Boys on Channel 4. It’s a brilliant queer comedy drama from Jack Rooke about friendship with bitchy jokes that are full of heart. And Such Brave Girls on BBC Three about these really messy women. Very acidic wit.

Any TV you turn off?

I still won’t watch Have I Got News for You. They bullied Paula Yates so viciously and it’s still the same people and still the same culture. It’s not for me.

Who controls the remote in your house?

Me, because I live alone. I am a big fan of it. You’ve got your own set of rules. I do my own decorating. My house is so pink it’s like I’m living in a bowl of Gaviscon.

Sophie Willan as Alma in Alma's Not Normal. BBC

Your series, Alma’s Not Normal, is quasi-autobiographical and in series 2 (starting this week), Alma is trying to get her acting going again. How did you get into acting?

I went to a little drama club in Bolton and wanted to write and perform from then. When I was 19, I joined Contact Theatre [in Manchester], trained up in how to be a producer, set up a theatre company, got Arts Council funding, went solo, wrote shows, booked tours, moved into stand-up... The difficulty was giving up control to a manager.

How much of your life is in the depiction of Alma?

It’s funny, that question… People ask me it a lot. I don’t know how often people ask Phoebe Waller-Bridge how much of her is in Fleabag. I know things are changing, but still the headlines about my show, even the positive ones, talk about harshness and brutality. I am a care leaver [loosely defined as someone who has spent time in the care system as a young adult] and I was a sex worker, but Alma is a really funny, BAFTA-award-winning show with great actresses in it, and it’s warm and fun to work on.

You have helped change the way care leavers are represented, however…

I think the care experience is definitely becoming more politicised. I see young care-experienced people using #careleaver, which is really cool. Lemn Sissay spearheaded that conversation – he mentored me – then I’ve been able to do that, too.

What was it like winning two BAFTAs?

It’s great winning a BAFTA. It is a really wonderful moment. What it actually does, if I’m honest, is it makes you equal to the white middle-class men in the industry and you get a respect you didn’t have before. But I think the best thing that’s come out of Alma for me is that I’ve been able to buy a house and paint it Gaviscon pink. I worked all my life for that.

Joanne McNally, John Robins, Nick Mohammed, Sophie Willan and Steve Pemberton on Taskmaster. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

You’ve been in Taskmaster, and you’re a team captain on the next series of Never Mind the Buzzcocks. What are those shows like to do?

On Taskmaster I had the best time. Greg and Alex create such a brilliant atmosphere, so you feel like you can be very childish. That’s why you see people being really silly because you feel at ease. And you go through this intense experience together that’s really full of joy, so it’s like you’re classmates. We’ve got a WhatsApp group now: me, Steve Pemberton, Joanne McNally, John Robins and Nick Mohammed.

Buzzcocks is completely different. Working with pop stars is weird. They all come with an entourage for a start. Nelly Furtado was on my team. I had to keep telling her to be quiet. I got into the habit of shushing people. Dead bossy.

Alma's Not Normal returns at 10pm on Monday 7th October on BBC One (11:05pm N Ireland) and iPlayer.

