The news was announced alongside the release of a brand new trailer which was soundtracked by Blondie hit Atomic and began with Willan's character Alma declaring: "Bolton, baby, I'm back!"

Later she says: "Just because I'm going back, doesn't mean I'm going backwards", before we see her announce that she wants to begin a stand-up career.

"I come from a long line of eccentric female Boltonians," she then says in a clip from her stand-up set, leading in to glimpses of the returning Siobhan Finneran as Alma's mother Lin and Lorraine Ashbourne as her grandmother Joan.

Meanwhile, Alma's best-friend Leanne, played by Jayde Adams, can also be seen towards the beginning of the 30-second teaser. You can watch it in full below:

Willan recently confirmed during an appearance on the Guilty Feminist podcast with Deborah Frances-White that the second season would be the final run of the show – although she added that there would be a bonus episode for the festive period.

"I want to do a Christmas special, they've commissioned the script," she said. "But I don't want to do another series. I want to wrap up the journey. She is no longer a situational comedy protagonist.

"They have to not learn, that's the point. She's Del Boy at the end when he gets boring and rich."

Willan also revealed an exciting new addition to the cast for the second season: Inside No 9's Steve Pemberton, with whom she appeared alongside as a panelist on Taskmaster season 17 earlier this year. Pemberton will play Joan's brother in the new series.

The first season of Alma's Not Normal aired to rave reviews in 2021 and saw Willan picking up the prize for Best Female Comedy Performance at the BAFTA TV Awards, where the show was also nominated for Best Scripted Comedy.

Alma’s Not Normal Series 2 is available from Monday 7th October on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

