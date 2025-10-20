The latest Harlan Coben Netflix thriller Run Away is arriving early next year, with the exact release date now having been confirmed alongside a host of images.

Ad

The images give us first looks at the characters played by James Nesbitt (Suspect), Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey), Minnie Driver (Emily in Paris), Alfred Enoch (The Couple Next Door) and Lucian Msamati (Hostage).

Meanwhile, the release date for the eight-part series has been confirmed for 1st January 2026 - the same day that Coben's shows Fool Me Once and Missing You were released in previous years.

Ruth Jones in Run Away. Netflix

The synopsis for Run Away says: "Simon (Nesbitt) had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart.

"So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home.

James Nesbitt in Run Away. Netflix

"But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever."

Alfred Enoch in Run Away. Netflix

Other actors set to play key roles in the series include Jon Pointing, Ellie de Lange, Adrian Greensmith, Ellie Henry, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Annette Badland, Ingrid Oliver, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Finty Williams, Joe McGann and Amy Gledhill.

Nesbitt has previously appeared in Coben's shows Stay Close and Missing You, with the author telling TUDUM of this latest collaboration: "Jimmy just has so much range. He's so natural and authentic at all times. He's an empathetic actor in the sense that he feels, and then you feel for him."

James Nesbitt and Minnie Driver in Run Away. Netflix

Meanwhile, Coben said of De Lange: "Ellie really captured both the strength and the frailty of this character of Paige – what she's going through and the secrets that she’s keeping. There's a lot that she has to evoke here and emote in this character."

Lucian Msamati in Run Away. Netflix

Run Away will stream on Netflix from 1st January 2026 – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.