With just under a month to go before Christmas Day, the countdown to The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special is on!

Ad

This year things will look a little different in the sewing workshop with Sophie Willan joining the series as host for the festive episode. After Christmas, she will stay on as host for the main series, replacing Sara Pascoe who stepped down earlier this year.

At the time Tom Davies, executive producer at Love Productions, said: "We are so excited to have Sophie join the Sewing Bee team and we cannot wait to see what she brings to the sewing room."

As we get closer to the season of festive specials galore, the BBC has confirmed which famous faces will be looking to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

Lucy Beaumont (Celebrity Traitors), Anton Du Beke (Strictly Come Dancing), Susan Wokoma (Taskmaster) and Tom Wilson (Gladiators) will test their crafty hands in a series of Yuletide-themed tasks.

Patrick Grant, Lucy Beaumont, Esme Young, Anton Du Beke, Sophie Whelan, Susan Wokoma and Tom Wilson. BBC/Love Productions/Neil Sherwood

Though the challenges are yet to be announced, last year's special saw the celebrities put their own individual spin on an advent calendar before making a Christmas costume for a child.

Earlier this year, RadioTimes.com caught up with judge Patrick Grant on how he and fellow judge Esme Young come to a decision on who to send home and ultimately crown the champion.

Grant revealed that more often than not, he and Young "are on kind of the same wavelength".

He explained: "There are two difficulties. There's obviously the difficulty of choosing, in my head, my order, and then there is the difficulty of squaring that with the order that Esme has in her head. That one is less difficult because, as I say, we are mostly on the same wavelength."

The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special will air later this year.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.