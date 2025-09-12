Willan has appeared in the likes of Ludwig, Time and Open All Hours, and was a contestant on the 17th season of Taskmaster. She was also recently announced as a guest judge on the upcoming run of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Pascoe has helmed the show since 2022, following in the footsteps of Claudia Winkleman and Joe Lycett as host, although Kiell Smith-Bynoe presented last year's season while Pascoe was on maternity leave.

Cal Turner, BBC commissioning editor, said of the news: "We are delighted to welcome Sophie Willan to The Great British Sewing Bee.

"With her boundless enthusiasm and energy, Sophie will bring her own unique spark to the sewing room alongside Patrick and Esme.

"We’d also like to thank Sara Pascoe for three brilliant series - her humour and charm have been a joy for viewers and stitchers alike."

Sophie Willan. John Phillips/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Tom Davies, executive producer at Love Productions, added: “We are so excited to have Sophie join the Sewing Bee team and we cannot wait to see what she brings to the sewing room.”

Since it launched back in 2013, The Great British Sewing Bee has been a consistent hit for the BBC, following a similar challenge-based format to The Great British Bake Off that sees amateur sewers complete a number of tasks in the hope of being crowned the nation’s best sewer.

The 2025 season kicked off back in July, with a new batch of faces taking to the sewing tables, and is set to conclude on Tuesday 16th September.

Add The Great British Sewing Bee to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.