This follow-up chapter, which comes three years later, finds Alma returning to her hometown of Bolton after a stint with a travelling theatre troupe, which proved not to be the life-changing opportunity it first appeared.

Ever the optimist, she is determined to keep chasing her dream of becoming a famous actor, but news from her grandmother, Joan (Lorraine Ashbourne), could bring everything grinding to a halt once again.

Read on for more on the cast of Alma's Not Normal – including where you might have seen them before.

Alma's Not Normal cast: Full list of actors and characters

Sophie Willan as Alma Nuthall

Jayde Adams as Leanne

Siobhan Finneran as Lin Nuthall

Lorraine Ashbourne as Joan Nuthall

James Baxter as Anthony

Nicholas Asbury as Jim

Dave Spikey as Ian

Amy Gledhill as Lesley

Carla Henry as Jo-Jo

Kenneth Collard plays David

Nick Mohammed as Jules

Sophie Willan plays Alma Nuthall

Sophie Willan stars in Alma's Not Normal. Expectation TV/Neil Sherwood

Who is Alma? Alma is a larger-than-life Boltonian woman with dreams of becoming an actor. These aspirations have been scuppered in the past by the lack of opportunity in the arts for people from working-class backgrounds.

Previously, she has also needed to take time away from her own goals to prioritise caring for her mother, who has a heroin addiction and other mental health issues. In season 2, Alma is returning to Bolton after a disappointing experience with a travelling theatre group – the question is: what's next?

What else has Sophie Willan been in? Willan won a BAFTA for her writing on Alma's Not Normal, which she also created. The success of the show has led to other roles in prison drama Time and detective series Ludwig. Previously, she played Ruby in David Jason sitcom Still Open All Hours.

Jayde Adams plays Leanne

Sophie Willan and Jayde Adams stars in Alma's Not Normal. BBC/Expectation/Matt Squire

Who is Leanne? Leanne is Alma's feisty best friend. Previously, they worked together in a café, but Leanne has since opened her own business by converting a lorry into a light-hearted bar. She remains on hand to offer Alma advice and support.

What else has Jayde Adams been in? Adams created and stars in ITVX sitcom Ruby Speaking, while she also had a leading role in Take That musical Greatest Days. Previously, she has performed as a stand-up comedian and competed on the 2022 edition of Strictly Come Dancing.

Siobhan Finneran plays Lin Nuthall

Siobhan Finneran stars in Alma's Not Normal. Expectation TV/Vishal Sharma

Who is Lin? Lin is Alma's mother. She has suffered a heroin addiction and related mental health issues since Alma was a child, which has put some distance between them over the years.

Nevertheless, Alma still takes time to visit and help her mother however she can, but often finds she is limited by strained public services and a need to pursue her own happiness. At the end of season 1, Lin succumbed to another devastating relapse.

What else has Siobhan Finneran been in? Finneran is one of the most recognisable actors on British TV, with credits including Benidorm, Downton Abbey, Happy Valley and Harlan Coben's The Stranger. She also worked with Willan on the second season of BBC prison drama Time.

Lorraine Ashbourne plays Joan Nuthall

Sophie Willan and Lorraine Ashbourne in Alma's Not Normal. BBC/Expectation TV

Who is Joan? Joan is Alma's grandmother, who has been her primary caregiver throughout most of her life, owing to Lin's battles with addiction. She is outspoken and protective of Alma, but has largely lost patience and sympathy for her own daughter, who she feels has betrayed her too many times.

What else has Lorraine Ashbourne been in? Ashbourne is known for Netflix's glamorous period drama Bridgerton, BBC crime thriller Sherwood and, most recently, ITV's After the Flood. Her earlier credits include Unforgotten and The Crown, where she portrayed Labour Party politician Barbara Castle.

James Baxter plays Anthony

James Baxter stars in Alma's Not Normal. BBC

Who is Anthony? Anthony is Alma's ex-boyfriend, who she occasionally crosses paths with. He generally treats her disrespectfully, with little regard for her feelings – unless he stands to gain something in return.

What else has James Baxter been in? Baxter currently plays Joe Casey on the BBC's high school drama Waterloo Road, while he previously worked alongside Willan in Still Open All Hours.

Nicholas Asbury plays Jim

Nick Asbury stars in Alma's Not Normal. Expectation TV/Matt Squire

Who is Jim? Jim is a man who Lin meets while institutionalised, and they strike up an unconventional bond. He too has mental health issues, with Alma and Joan generally not trusting them to look after themselves.

What else has Nick Asbury been in? Asbury has appeared in a number of other high-profile shows, including All Creatures Great and Small, Father Brown, The Last Kingdom and Agatha Christie adaptation Why Didn't They Ask Evans?.

Dave Spikey plays Ian

Dave Spikey plays Ian in Alma's Not Normal. BBC

Who is Ian? Ian is the teacher at an acting class that Alma takes in Bolton.

What else has Dave Spikey been in? Spikey is best known for collaborating with Peter Kay on Phoenix Nights, and for his own stand-up career.

Amy Gledhill as Lesley

Amy Gledhill plays Lesley in Alma's Not Normal. BBC

Who is Lesley? Lesley is a fellow student in Alma's acting class.

What else has Amy Gledhill been in? Gledhill is also a stand-up comedian, whose other acting credits include Daddy Issues, Big Mood and Somewhere Boy.

Kenneth Collard plays David

Kenneth Collard plays David in Alma's Not Normal. BBC

Who is David? David is Alma's newfound talent agent – although his skills and contacts leave a lot to be desired.

What else has Kenneth Collard been in? Collard's recent credits include House of the Dragon, The Regime and Black Mirror.

Alma's Not Normal seasons 1-2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Alternatively, tune in on Monday nights at 10pm on BBC Two.

