Up first they'll be taking on challenges involving codes, gym balls and disgusting noises.

But who are the famous faces daring to take it on? Read on to find out more about the cast of Taskmaster season 20.

Taskmaster season 20 cast

Ania Magliano

Maisie Adam

Phil Ellis

Reece Shearsmith

Sanjeev Bhaskar

Learn more about the comics taking part below.

Ania Magliano

Ania Magliano. Simon Webb / Channel 4

Age: 27

Instagram: @aniamagliano

Job: Comedian and writer

Ania Magliano is a comedian and writer who has seen a steady rise to fame after placing as a finalist in the Funny Women Awards in 2020.

Since then, she won Best New Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival in 2022 with her debut comedy set Absolutely No Worries If Not.

She has also written from Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date, Frankie Boyle's New World Order, Newsjack and The Now Show.

Maisie Adam

Maisie Adam. Simon Webb / Channel 4

Age: 31

Instagram: @maisieadam

Job: Comedian

Maisie Adam is a stand-up comedian, who many will recognise from her appearances on Mock the Week, The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and A League of Their Own.

Her other TV appearances include Celebrity MasterMind, Tipping Point and soon, season 2 of Last One Laughing UK on Prime Video in 2026.

Her stand-up special Appraisal is available to watch on Sky and NOW, and she co-hosts women's football podcast Big Kick Energy with Suzi Ruffell.

Phil Ellis

Phil Ellis. Simon Webb / Channel 4

Age: 44

Instagram: @philelliscomedy

Job: Comedian

Phil Ellis is a stand-up comedian who has made appearances on the likes of The Russell Howard Hour, Drunk History (UK), Roast Battle and Redknapp's Big Night Out.

His award-winning Edinburgh Festival Fringe show Funz & Gamez was made into a one-off episode for BBC Three, while he is also best known for his BBC Radio 4 series Phil Ellis Is Trying.

Later this year, he'll be heading out on a nationwide tour for his latest show Bath Mat, including a five-night run at the Soho Theatre in London.

Reece Shearsmith

Reece Shearsmith. Simon Webb / Channel 4

Age: 56

Instagram: @reeceshearsmith_

Job: Actor and comedian

Reece Shearsmith is an actor and comedian and is best known as one of the members of The League of Gentlemen, alongside Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson.

Since then, Shearsmith has collaborated with Pemberton on the sitcom Psychoville and the dark comedy anthology Inside No. 9. This show came to an end last year but the pair took London's West End by storm with a limited run.

He has appeared in various TV shows and movies, notably Saltburn, See How They Run and multiple Ben Wheatley films, and he voiced the role of Norbot in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Sanjeev Bhaskar

Sanjeev Bhaskar. Simon Webb / Channel 4

Age: 61

Instagram: @tvsanjeev

Job: Actor and comedian

Sanjeev Bhaskar is an actor and comedian best known for his work on sketch comedy series Goodness Gracious Me as well as The Kumars at No. 42.

He has starred in a number of television series over the years, including Unforgotten in which he stars as the lead, DI Sunny Khan. His other work includes Mumbai Calling on ITV and The Indian Doctor on BBC One.

On the big screen, Bhaskar has appeared in all three Paddington films and had roles in Notting Hill, The Flash and Yesterday.

Taskmaster returns to Channel 4 on Thursday 11th September at 9pm.

