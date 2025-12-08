As we rapidly approach Christmas, Death in Paradise fans are in for a treat, with new specials on the horizon for both the mainline show and its spin-off, Beyond Paradise.

Now, a host of newly released images have given us a fresh look at the Death in Paradise special, including showing off new scenes featuring some of the episode's guest stars.

These guest stars include Doctor Who's Pearl Mackie, Shaun of the Dead's Kate Ashfield, Waterloo Road's James Baxter, Ted Lasso's Billy Harris and Good Omens' Josie Lawrence.

The majority of the guest cast are seen in the images partying on Saint Marie, although Lawrence was seen stood on a station platform in the UK in a previously released photo.

Pearl Mackie as Karen Hickson and James Baxter as Gavin Bradbury in Death in Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

The guest stars will be joining the show's regular characters including DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet), DS Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson), Officer Darlene Curtis (Ginny Holder), Officer Sebastian Rose (Shaquille Ali-Yebuah) and Catherine Bordey (Élizabeth Bourgine).

Kate Ashfield as Helen Dugdale and Billy Harris as Neil Dugdale in Death in Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

The synopsis for the 90-minute special says: "The office Christmas party of a lifetime takes a dark turn when four co-workers wake up to find a stranger dead in the pool of their Caribbean villa.

Kate Ashfield as Helen Dugdale, Billy Harris as Neil Dugdale, James Baxter as Gavin Bradbury and Pearl Mackie as Karen Hickson in Death in Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

"DI Mervin Wilson and the team identify the murder weapon, but they’re left baffled when they find that it was locked in a drawer when the murder took place... thousands of miles away from the crime scene, in Swindon!

"Stuck in Saint Marie, the team calls on the help of a familiar face to crack the case.

"Meanwhile, Mervin’s anxiously waiting to hear back from his newly discovered brother, which prevents him from embracing Saint Marie's Christmas celebrations.

"Can Mervin resolve his family situation and get into the festive spirit – for the sake of his team and the island?"

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson in Death in Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

One star whose appearance in the special is uncertain is Don Warrington, whose character Selwyn Patterson was last seen turning down an offer to return to his role as commissioner.

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson and Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of this year's special, Warrington said that fans of the show are "right to worry" that they might have seen the last of the commissioner.

"He made a decision, and who knows. Is he going to change his mind? Is he not? Is something going to happen to help him one way or the other? I’ve no idea."

The Death in Paradise 2025 Christmas special will air on 28th December at 8:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

