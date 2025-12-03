Good Omens fans have been patiently waiting for some kind of update on season 3, AKA the finale episode, for months – and, now, star Michael Sheen has delivered!

The Aziraphale actor revealed that a screening of the finale took place this week, admitting that he "laughed and cried" at the "beautiful" ending to the story.

Responding to a fan who said that a "little bird was singing" about a screening that had happened, Sheen wrote on X: "So this is a big bird saying - we had a screening last night. I laughed and I cried."

He added: "There’ll be bits you absolutely love and there’ll be things you’ll argue about of course. It should have been 6 episodes but it’s not. Thank God for what it is. Brilliantly directed, beautiful performances, fantastic new looks, incredible work all round. And there’s nightingales."

The 90-minute finale episode will wrap up the story of Sheen's angel Aziraphale and David Tennant's demon Crowley, who decide to team up to prevent the Apocalypse. Last season saw the pair's relationship develop into a romantic connection, with the two of them sharing a kiss – and fans are desperate to see how things pan out.

As Sheen mentions, Good Omens season 3 was originally planned to be six episodes long, but was shortened to one 90-minute finale last year, with Neil Gaiman, co-author of Good Omens, exiting the TV series after he was accused of sexual assault, which he has strongly denied.

He contributed to writing the Good Omens finale but he did not work on the production and his production company Blank Corporation was not involved.

A total of nine women have spoken out against the writer, with their accusations being detailed in a Vulture article published in January 2025, and in a Tortoise Media podcast released in July 2024.

David Tennant (Crowley), Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) Prime Video

Allegations included claims that Gaiman engaged them in "rough" sex and BDSM without their consent. The novelist has firmly denied any non-consensual or illegal conduct in a statement.

He said: "As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don't, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen.

"I'm far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever."

Neil Gaiman. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America East

While not many details have bee revealed about the finale, Tennant also spoke about it in an episode of ITV's The Assembly earlier this year, saying: "We're doing Good Omens again. We're going back to do the final. We're doing a final. There's been a slight rejig with the personnel.

"But we still get to tell that story which I think it would have been very difficult to leave it on a cliffhanger. So I'm glad that's been worked out."

Good Omens seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Prime Video.

