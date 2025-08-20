While discussing his career, Sheen specifically referenced his working relationship with Tennant and how they had previously often competed for the same parts before working closely together.

Sheen revealed: "Well, David and I, for many years, we knew each other, socially or whatever, and we'd been in one film together – a film called Bright Young Things that Stephen Fry did – but we had no scenes together, so we didn't really know each other. And maybe that's because we were often up for the same parts. So there was usually one role that David and I would both be up for."

The actor noted how their similarities actually made it easier for them to play "light and shade", also reminding us they almost played each other's characters in Good Omens.

Sheen noted that the "dance" of them working together often meant that things quickly "clicked" and they developed their characters "off each other".

Discussing fans of the series, Sheen revealed that he still gets "very moved" by how much it means to them and how it has brought people together, too.

The show has filmed a 90-minute finale, which currently has no set release date, and on which Sheen had no more details to offer during his appearance at the festival.

Neil Gaiman, co-author of Good Omens, exited the TV series after he was accused of sexual assault, which he has strongly denied. He contributed to writing the Good Omens finale but he did not work on the production and his production company Blank Corporation was not involved.

A total of nine women have spoken out against the writer, with their accusations being detailed in a Vulture article published in January 2025, and in a Tortoise Media podcast released in July 2024.

Allegations included claims that Gaiman engaged them in "rough" sex and BDSM without their consent. The novelist has firmly denied any non-consensual or illegal conduct in a statement.

He said: "As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don't, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen.

"I'm far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever."

