Cole told the outlet: “I’m proud of everyone who worked hard on season 3 in incredibly difficult circumstances.

"Knowing what Good Omens means to the fandom really drove us forward and the finale is very much for them.”

Radio Times has contacted Prime Video for comment.

Neil Gaiman, co-author of Good Omens, exited the TV series after he was accused of sexual assault, which he has strongly denied. He contributed to writing the Good Omens finale but he did not work on the production and his production company Blank Corporation was not involved.

David Tennant (Crowley) and Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) in Good Omens. Prime Video

A total of nine women have spoken out against the writer, with their accusations being detailed in a Vulture article published in January 2025, and in a Tortoise Media podcast released in July 2024.

Allegations included claims that Gaiman engaged them in "rough" sex and BDSM without their consent. The novelist has firmly denied any non-consensual or illegal conduct in a statement.

He said: "As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don't, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen.

"I'm far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever."

Neil Gaiman. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America East

Sheen previously seemed uncertain about whether fans would get to see the finale episode.

Speaking with The Times, he said: "I really don’t know what’s going to happen with it. We [Sheen and Tennant] were both relieved we finished the story, but that’s within this really difficult, complicated, disturbing context.

"I hope people get to see it, but that, to a large extent, is out of our hands."

However, despite this, RadioTimes.com understands that plans for the episode's release are still moving ahead.

Tennant also spoke about the Good Omens finale in an episode of The Assembly earlier this year, saying: "We're doing Good Omens again. We're going back to do the final. We're doing a final. There's been a slight rejig with the personnel.

"But we still get to tell that story which I think it would have been very difficult to leave it on a cliffhanger. So I'm glad that's been worked out."

